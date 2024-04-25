Private 5G Network Market Is Surge Due To Demand For Enhanced Connectivity | Global Size Is Hit USD 32.3 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Private 5G Network Market Size was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 32.3 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 42.5% over the forecast period 2024-2031. This remarkable growth trajectory is attributed to the escalating adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices across various industries. Private 5G networks offer superior connectivity compared to public networks, enabling seamless data exchange between these devices and fostering real-time decision-making for improved operational efficiency.

Growing Demand Across Industries Propels Market Expansion

Private 5G networks cater to the diverse needs of numerous industries. In smart cities, they ensure reliable communication between various IoT devices, facilitating data exchange for improved urban management. The energy sector leverages these networks for smart grid management, enabling real-time monitoring and control of energy consumption. Additionally, private 5G networks empower remote monitoring and surveillance in locations with limited public network access by providing high-speed and robust connectivity. For industries like manufacturing and logistics, these networks offer low-latency communication, enabling real-time data transmission from sensors and surveillance cameras for enhanced operational control.

Major The Key Players of Private 5G Network Market

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., Nokia Corp., BT Group, Samsung, Deutsche Telekom, AT&T Inc., ZTE Corp., Verizon Communications, Altiostar, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Mavenir, T-Systems International GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks

Segmentation Analysis



The private 5G network market is segmented based on deployment type and frequency band. On-premise deployment dominates the market as it offers organizations complete control over network infrastructure, data storage, and communication, ensuring data security and privacy. This deployment type empowers businesses to tailor networks to specific needs and optimize them for future advancements. Sub-6 GHz emerges as the leading frequency band due to its superior coverage and signal propagation compared to higher bands. This makes it ideal for providing connectivity across vast areas in industries like manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture, which rely heavily on IoT deployments and wireless communication. Regulatory support for private network spectrum allocation within the Sub-6 GHz band further bolsters market growth.

Key Market Segments

By Component



Hardware

Software Services

By Spectrum



Licensed Unlicensed/Shared

By Use Case



IoT

Sports Analytics

AR/VR

Smart Infrastructure Others

By Organization Size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large size Enterprises

By Frequency Band



Sub-6 GHz mmWave

By Vertical



BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Infrastructure

Transportation & Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment IT & Telecommunications

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Fluctuations Present

Geopolitical tensions can influence the private 5G network market in contrasting ways. While the need for secure communication might drive investment in private networks for sensitive defense and government applications, stricter regulations on technology exports could disrupt supply chains and increase deployment costs. However, such events highlight the importance of network resilience, potentially leading to increased investment in redundant and secure private networks.

Economic slowdowns can pose challenges to market growth as businesses prioritize essential expenditures. However, the long-term benefits of private 5G networks, such as improved efficiency and automation, could incentivize sustained investments in these technologies.

Regional Developments Reflect Diversified Market Growth

North America takes the lead in the private 5G network market due to the presence of established solution providers like Qualcomm Technologies and major service providers like AT&T and Verizon actively deploying infrastructure. Additionally, the region benefits from extensive industrial sensor applications and a growing demand for Ultra-reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) across various industries.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a strong contender driven by its thriving manufacturing sector and burgeoning smart city initiatives. Private 5G networks play a vital role in driving smart manufacturing practices and facilitating the seamless integration of smart city technologies. Supportive government policies and spectrum allocation further propel market growth in this region.

Future Outlook Promises Continued Market Expansion

The future of the private 5G network market appears bright, fueled by the ever-increasing demand for secure, high-performance connectivity across industries. Advancements in network technologies and chipsets are expected to further enhance network capabilities and affordability, driving broader adoption. Additionally, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with private 5G networks holds immense potential for optimizing network performance and automating management tasks.

Recent Developments Underscore Market Dynamism

In February 2023: Huawei launched their One 5G Full-Series Solution, maximizing the full-band capability of a single station.

In January 2023: Ericsson introduced the NetCloud Private Networks a subscription-based software-defined solution targeting enterprises across various sectors. These advancements underscore the dynamism and continuous evolution of the private 5G network market.

Key Takeaways



Gain valuable insights into the market size, growth factors, and segmentation of the private 5G network market.

Identify key trends shaping the market landscape and understand the impact of geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations.

Explore opportunities in different regions and make informed business decisions based on regional market dynamics. Stay updated on the latest technological advancements and product launches to capitalize on emerging market trends.

