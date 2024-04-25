Aluminum Caps & Closures Market To Reach USD 9.59 Billion By 2031 Due To Surging Demand For Sustainability And Lightweight Packaging

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to the latest report from SNS Insider , the aluminum caps and closures market was valued at USD 7.06 billion in 2023. According to projections, the market size is expected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2031. The compounded annual growth rate of 3.9% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2031 contributes to this expected growth.

Driving Factors For The Market Growth

Aluminum caps and closures, encompassing lids, covers, and plugs, safeguard products from contamination and extend shelf life. Driven by the demand for convenient and sustainable packaging, the market thrives, particularly in food and beverage. Consumer awareness of safety, stricter regulations, and a move away from harmful materials fuel this growth. A key driver is the rising consumption of beverages like bottled water, carbonated drinks, and alcoholic drinks. Aluminum closures excel in keeping products fresh and leak-proof. Additionally, their customization options for branding and aesthetics make them attractive to manufacturers.

The e-commerce boom presents another opportunity as online shopping thrives, the need for secure packaging solutions rises, making aluminum closures a preferred choice for online retailers.

Prominent Players In Study Are:

Integrated Caps Pvt Ltd, Closure Systems International Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Amcor PLC, Manaksia Ltd, Caps & Seal Indore Pvt Ltd, Hicap Closures Co Ltd, Silgan Holdings Inc, Federfin Tech Srl, Guala Closures SpA, and other players.

The Aluminum Caps And Closures Market Breaks Down Into Three Categories: Product Type, Size, And End-Use Industries.

Roll-on pilfer proof caps holds supreme position, widely used to secure and keep beverages fresh in various containers. Size-wise, caps between 17mm and 53mm hold the largest share, offering versatility across industries. Finally, the food and beverage sector takes the lead among end-use industries, fueled by the rising popularity of packaged food and drinks.

The Asia Pacific Region Is Forecast To Be The Dominant In Aluminum Caps And Closures Growth.

Developing nations like India, with the fastest projected CAGR, are leading the charge. This surge is driven by booming demand for food and beverages in highly populated countries like China and India. Additionally, Japan and Korea's growing love affair with cosmetic and hygiene products is giving the market an extra boost. North America follows closely behind as the second-largest market, fueled by its thirst for beverages and a hunger for innovative packaging solutions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type



Easy Open Can Ends

Roll-on Pilfer proof Caps

Non-Refillable Others

By Size



Size from 17mm to 53mm Height from 6mm to 12mm

By End Use



Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Automotive Others

Potential Impacts Of Current Geopolitical Climate And Economic Slowdown

The aluminum caps and closures market's growth faces headwinds from geopolitical tensions and economic slowdown. War-induced supply chain disruptions and rising energy costs threaten to raise aluminum prices and squeeze margins. Additionally, an economic downturn might lead to lower consumer spending on packaged goods, impacting demand for caps and closures. However, there could be silver linings. Economic pressures might spur a shift towards lightweight aluminum caps to save on transportation costs. Geopolitical tensions could also lead to increased domestic aluminum production, benefiting regional markets. Overall, the impact remains complex, with both challenges and opportunities for market players to navigate.

Acquisitions and Innovation Drive Growth



Industry leader Guala Closures is acquiring Labrenta to solidify its grip on the luxury packaging market. German innovator Seidel is pushing the boundaries with its high-quality packaging systems and cutting-edge aluminum designs.

Key Insights, Trends, and Forecasts



Understand the projected growth rate (3.9% CAGR) of the aluminum caps and closures market by 2031, along with key factors driving this growth (sustainability, lightweight packaging, and expanding applications).

Gain insights into the dominant product types (roll-on pilfer proof caps), size ranges (17mm-53mm), and end-use industries (food & beverage) within the aluminum caps and closures market.

Identify the leading region (Asia Pacific) and fastest-growing markets (India) for aluminum caps and closures, along with reasons for their dominance (rising disposable incomes, population growth, and demand for packaged goods). Stay informed about recent mergers and acquisitions (Guala Closures acquiring Labrenta) and ongoing innovations (Seidel's high-quality packaging systems) shaping the aluminum caps and closures market.

