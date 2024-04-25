Track And Trace Solutions Market Size To Be Worth USD 17.15 Billion By 2031, With Notable CAGR Of 19.27%

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Track and Trace Solutions Market Poised for Robust Growth, fueled by increasing regulatory requirements, supply chain complexities, and the need for enhanced product visibility and security.

The Track and Trace solutions market size estimated by SNS Insider for the year 2031 is USD 17.15 Billion. The projected CAGR for the forecast period of 2024-2031 is 19.27%.

The track and trace solutions market are experiencing a boom, as SNS Insider analysts predicting significant growth in the coming years. The factors which are driving the growth of the market mostly includes, concerns over counterfeit goods and stolen products, particularly in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, are prompting stricter regulations and a heightened focus on serialization practices. Secondly, the increasing complexity of global supply chains necessitates real-time visibility into product movement, which track and trace solutions effectively provide.

List of Track and Trace Solutions Companies Profiled in Report:



Axway

ACG Worldwide

Optel Vision

Siemens AG

Antares Vision S.r.l

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

TraceLink Inc.

Adents

Markem Imaje Korber AG

The track and trace solutions market will be experiencing an intense demand growth, with key players like Zebra Technologies which holds 15% market share and Honeywell which holds around 10% share emphasizing the growing demand for real-time visibility. Alex Guo, CEO of Zebra Technologies, recently stated, “By 2026, we expect the market to reach $8.5 billion, driven by factors like rising counterfeiting concerns and the need for optimized supply chains.” His counterpart at Honeywell, Darius Adamczyk, resounded this sentiment, highlighting that“improvements in sensor technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) are making track and trace solutions more affordable and accessible, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses.”

Track and Trace Solutions Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product type



Software

Hardware Components Standalone Platforms

By Application



Serialization

Aggregation Tracking, Tracing, & Reporting

By Technology type



2D Barcodes

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Linear Barcodes

By End User



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Food Industry

Medical Device Companies Cosmetic Industry

By Product Type gaining maximum attention from stakeholders?

Segmenting the track and trace solutions market by product type reveals two key areas: software and hardware components. Software, encompassing solutions like plant management and line control applications, currently holds the larger market share of 60%. This dominance is due to its versatility in managing the entire serialization and aggregation process, offering real-time data analysis and integration with existing systems. Hardware components, including barcode scanners and RFID readers, are projected to experience significant growth due to advancements in technology and increasing adoption of automated tracking systems.

However, their current market share is likely around 40% as they require software integration to function effectively. Standalone platforms, offering a bundled solution of both software and hardware, are a growing segment, but their market share is estimated to be a smaller portion, perhaps around 5-10%. This is because companies often prefer customizable solutions that integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure.

Regional Analysis:

The track and trace solutions market includes a distinct regional landscape. North America currently holds a dominant position, driven by advanced technological infrastructure and stringent regulatory frameworks. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate due to factors like rapid economic expansion, rising disposable incomes, and growing concerns regarding counterfeit goods. Europe is another significant market, with established regulations and a mature track and trace ecosystem.

Recent Developments:

Several prominent players are shaping the track and trace solutions market through strategic initiatives.



SAP has introduced SAP Track and Trace solutions, a comprehensive suite that facilitates end-to-end visibility across the supply chain.

Honeywell Intelligrated unveiled a new suite of solutions focused on integrating serialization and track and trace functionalities within warehouse operations. TE Connectivity announced advancements in its Track and Trace portfolio, offering innovative sensor and connectivity solutions for real-time product monitoring.

Key Takeaways:



The track and trace solutions market presents a wealth of opportunities for businesses and stakeholders alike. As the demand for transparency and accountability within supply chains intensifies, track and trace solutions will play an important role in ensuring the integrity and efficiency of global trade. By leveraging this technology, companies can enhance brand protection, optimize logistics, and promote trust with consumers. With advancements in technology and regulations continuing to shape the market, the future of track and trace solutions appears bright, promising a more secure and transparent global supply chain ecosystem.

