Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) Market Size To Surpass USD 5.35 Billion By 2031, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.2%

The global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) market is experiencing an increase in demand, driven by the critical need to combat the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

According to SNS Insider, the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) market size is expected to reach USD 5.35 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) plays an important role in guiding effective antibiotic treatment for infectious diseases by determining which specific antibiotics a particular microorganism is susceptible to. This targeted approach not only improves patient outcomes but also helps curb the development and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

List of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Companies Profiled in Report:



Bio-Rad

BD

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Accelerate Diagnostics

Merck Group

Creative Diagnostics

Alifax

Roche Diagnostics Limited Synbiosis

Key Characteristics of Product Portfolios.

Kits and Reagents: These form the backbone of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST), providing standardized and rapid methods for testing susceptibility.

Instruments: Automated systems and advanced technologies like MALDI-TOF (Matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization-time of flight) are increasingly sought after for their speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Consumables: Petri dishes, media plates, and other disposable items used throughout the testing process.

What are the factors on which companies should focus to improve their overall market development?



Rising Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs): The growing number of HAIs, often caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens, necessitates the use of AST for optimal treatment selection.

Increased Awareness of AMR: Public health initiatives and growing awareness of AMR are driving the adoption of AST to promote responsible antibiotic use.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in AST methods, including rapid diagnostics and automation, is streamlining workflows and improving test accuracy. Focus on Personalized Medicine: Tailoring treatment based on individual patient needs, including susceptibility profiles, is gaining traction, further propelling the AST market.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product



Manual Tests

MIC Strips

Susceptibility Testing Disks

Susceptibility Plates

Automated Instruments Consumables & Media

By Technique



Automated AST

Etest Method

Dilution

Disk Diffusion Others

By Application



Drug Development

Susceptibility Testing Others

By End-Use



Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Others

Segment Analysis:

In depth study of antimicrobial landscape requires a multi-divided approach. Segmenting AST by technique offers a granular view of market dynamics. Automated AST systems, employing robotics and advanced algorithms, streamline testing and enhance workflow efficiency. This segment provides to high-volume laboratories seeking rapid results. Conversely, the Etest method provides a user-friendly alternative for susceptibility gradient determination, particularly valuable in research settings or smaller labs. Traditional techniques like dilution and disk diffusion, while potentially more labour-intensive, retain their importance due to cost-effectiveness and established protocols. Beyond these core methods, the market encompasses a range of specialized techniques, each addressing specific needs.

Regional Landscape:

The AST market exhibits a dynamic regional landscape with distinct growth patterns. North America currently holds a dominant position due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced technologies, and robust government support for AMR research. Europe is another significant market, driven by stringent regulations on antibiotic use and growing investments in diagnostic tools. However, healthcare budget constraints in some European countries might limit market expansion. The Asia Pacific region presents a promising future market with a rising burden of infectious diseases and increasing healthcare spending. China and India, in particular, are expected to witness exponential growth due to their large patient populations and growing focus on improving healthcare access.

Recent Developments:



Becton Dickinson (BD) offers a comprehensive portfolio of AST products, including automated systems and rapid diagnostic tests.

bioMérieux provides a wide range of AST solutions, including VITEK® 2, a widely used automated system.

Siemens Health focuses on advanced technologies like MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry for rapid microbial identification and AST. Abbott Diagnostics is known for its innovative diagnostic tests like the MicroScan WalkAway system for automated AST.

Key Takeaways:



Improve patient outcomes by ensuring effective treatment from the outset.

Reduce healthcare costs associated with prolonged hospital stays and treatment failures.

Minimize the emergence and spread of antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

Promote responsible antibiotic stewardship, preserving the efficacy of these life-saving drugs. As the global healthcare community strives to combat the growing threat of AMR, the AST market is poised for continued growth. By harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration, stakeholders can leverage this market to ensure a future where effective antibiotics remain a cornerstone of patient care.

