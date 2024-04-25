Industrial Metrology Market To Hit USD 23.4 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Demand For Quality And Automation

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Industrial Metrology Market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2031. This upward trajectory is primarily driven by the ever-increasing demand for high-precision measurement solutions across various industries. The Value of Market was USD 14 Billion in 2023 and growing with the CAGR of 6.6% During Forecast period of 2024-2031.

Growing Demand Across Industries Propels Market Expansion

The industrial metrology market encompasses a wide range of solutions employed to ensure the functionality and accuracy of equipment used in various projects. This includes calibration, maintenance, and legal adjustments of measuring tools, guaranteeing their proper functioning for quality assurance purposes. Several factors are contributing to the market's growth, The increasing demand for industrial metrology across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, and general manufacturing. The increasing need for highly reliable and quality processes, Integrates with the adoption of industrial metrology systems in electric vehicle production. expanding application of industrial metrology solutions in the food industry for inspection purposes. integration of cloud services for managing vast amounts of metrology data efficiently. The emergence of Industry 5.0, which emphasizes human-centric and sustainable smart manufacturing practices, further Drive the demand for precise measurement solutions.

Top Companies Featured in Industrial Metrology Market Report:



Hexagon (Sweden)

Nikon (Japan)

FARO Technologies (US)

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Jenoptik (Germany)

KLA Corporation (US)

Renishaw (UK)

Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)

KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan) Creaform (Canada)

Technological Advancements Drive Market Innovation

The integration of IoT sensors with industrial metrology equipment is a major driver of innovation in smart manufacturing. These sensors facilitate real-time monitoring of the manufacturing process, enabling continuous data collection and analysis. This data provides valuable insights into product quality and performance, allowing for proactive maintenance and optimal functionality of metrology equipment. the adoption of cloud-based solutions enhances accessibility and facilitates remote management of measurement processes. The advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) play a Major role in efficiently managing and analysing vast datasets generated through industrial metrology processes. These AI models empower manufacturers to make data-driven decisions, optimizing production processes and ensuring consistent product quality.

Industrial Metrology Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Offering



Hardware

Software Services

The hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial metrology market throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the superior precision and accuracy offered by hardware solutions such as coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), optical digitizers and scanners (ODS), and X-ray & computed tomography systems. These advancements are crucial for ensuring product quality, particularly with the growing adoption of 3D metrology equipment in quality control processes. The rising need for automation in manufacturing environments further bolsters the demand for hardware, as they play an essential role in supporting these automated processes.

By End-User Industry



Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Semiconductor

Manufacturing Others

The automotive industry is anticipated to hold the highest share of the industrial metrology market. This leadership position stems from the increasing adoption of 3D solutions and advanced optical inspection techniques, which offer significant advantages. These technologies allow production teams to leverage 3D scanning solutions throughout the design process, from product development and refinement to reverse engineering and quality control activities. Industrial metrology plays a Important role in maintaining adherence to standards and specifications through inspections, measurements, and quality checks on diverse automotive components.

By Equipment



Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

Measuring Instruments

X-ray and Computed Tomography

Automated Optical Inspection

Form Measurement Equipment 2D Equipment

By Application



Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Mapping and Modeling Others

Recent Developments Underscore Market Dynamism



In November 2023, Carl Zeiss AG released ZEISS INSPECT 3D, a metrology software offering a comprehensive suite of new functionalities for industrial quality control solutions. This software caters to both optical and CT-based quality inspection needs.

In October 2023, Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division introduced the HP-L-10.10 LITE laser scanner for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs). This cost-effective solution caters to manufacturers seeking streamlined surface measurement and increased production throughput.

In September 2023, KEYENCE CORPORATION launched the LJ-X8000 Series, a high-resolution laser scanner designed for accurate inline measurements. In June 2023, FARO announced a strategic collaboration with HGXR, a leading provider of advanced extended reality (XR) solutions. This partnership aims to integrate FARO's digital scanning technology into HGXR systems, facilitating the utilization of 3D metrology within a virtual reality environment.

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown Challenges

The Russia-Ukraine war has caused fluctuations in the prices of raw materials essential for metrology equipment production, such as rare earth elements and certain metals. These price fluctuations add to the uncertainty faced by market players. The economic slowdown impacting certain regions might lead to a temporary slowdown in the adoption of advanced industrial metrology solutions. Manufacturers grappling with tighter budgets might prioritize essential expenditures over investments in Advanced metrology equipment. This could potentially lead to a decrease in demand for high-end hardware and software solutions, particularly in regions experiencing a significant economic downturn. the long-term outlook for the market remains positive. The growing focus on quality control, automation, and Industry 5.0 principles is expected to reignite demand for metrology solutions as manufacturers seek to optimize their processes and ensure product quality.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the industrial metrology market during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the Countries Such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are experiencing significant growth in their industrial sectors. This expansion necessitates the adoption of advanced metrology solutions to ensure product quality and adherence to international standards across Various industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical devices. The governments in the Asia Pacific region are actively promoting automation and Industry 4.0 practices within their manufacturing sectors. This includes investments in infrastructure and incentives for manufacturers to adopt advanced technologies. Industrial metrology is a key component of these initiatives, further propelling market growth in the region.

Key Takeaways



The report identifies the primary factors propelling the industrial metrology market.

The report explores the latest advancements shaping the industrial metrology landscape, such as the integration of IoT sensors and AI with metrology equipment, which is fostering innovation and efficiency in manufacturing processes.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industrial metrology market segmentation.

The report examines the growth prospects of the industrial metrology market across different regions, with a particular focus on the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to experience the fastest growth. The report acknowledges the potential challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown.

