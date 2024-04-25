Power Tools Market To Reach USD 48.2 Billion By 2031 Driven By Booming Construction And Cordless Technology

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Power Tools Market is poised for significant growth, reaching an estimated USD 48.2 billion by 2031. This expansion is primarily Driven by the thriving construction industry in emerging economies, the widespread adoption of battery-powered tools, and the rising demand for power tools in the automotive sector.

Some of Major Key Players:



Robert borsch Gmbh

ANDREAS STIHL AG &co

Stanley

Black & Decker. Inc

Hilti Corporation

Enerpac Tool Group

Atlas Copco ltd

Snap-on Incorporated.,

Apex Tool Group, LLC

Ingersoll Rand Makita Corporation

Increased Flexibility and Mobility Drive Cordless Power Tool Adoption

Battery-powered tools offer users greater flexibility and mobility compared to corded counterparts. Their cordless nature allows for easy manoeuvring around workplaces, making them ideal for tasks Such as sanding, welding, cutting, and metalworking. Advancements in battery technology further contribute to their popularity. Lithium-ion batteries deliver higher energy density, extended operational life, and minimal self-discharge, making them the preferred choice for powering cordless tools. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by launching innovative products, such as the recent introduction of the CP8609 series of eBlueTork battery-operated torque wrenches by Chicago Pneumatic. These advancements cater to the growing demand for more mobile, flexible, and compact tools.

Recent Developments Showcase Focus on Innovation and User Needs

Several recent developments highlight the industry's focus on innovation and user needs. In February 2024, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced the new AdvancedDrill and AdvancedImpact 18V-80 QuickSnap, enabling powerful screwing and drilling even in tight spots.

Makita U.S.A., Inc. also launched the 5′′ Paddle Switch Angle Grinder with AC/DC Switch, expanding options for professionals.

Milwaukee introduced the M18 FUEL 4-1⁄2” / 5” Dual-Trigger Braking Grinder, featuring enhanced user control and safety through features like dual-trigger activation and an AUTOSTOP kickback control.

Segment Analysis

By tool type , the Drilling and fastening tools segment is expected to hold the largest market share. This dominance can be attributed to their versatility and extensive use across various industries, including construction and woodworking. These tools are essential for tasks such as drilling holes and fastening components, with demand remaining consistently high due to ongoing construction projects and maintenance needs. Technological advancements, like cordless options and smart controls, further enhance their appeal. The DIY market significantly contributes to their popularity, with homeowners and hobbyists relying on them for diverse projects.

By Application, the Industrial applications Segment Dominate the market with holding revenue share of more than 60% in the power tools market. This dominance is driven by increased technological innovation and adoption of advanced technologies within industries Such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and logistics. The automotive and construction sectors have the largest adoption rates of power tools, Driving the growth of the industrial segment. The demand for power tools in industrial applications is expected to continue growing due to factors Such as increasing automation, the need for productivity and efficiency, precision requirements, technological advancements, and safety considerations. As industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive experience growth, the demand for power tools is expected to Increase. The residential segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is Driven by Due to the Increasing trend of DIY culture and the availability of user-friendly power tools. Renovation and remodelling projects are also driving increased power tool use in the residential sector.

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and results fluctuations in raw material prices. This can potentially increase to shortages of certain power tools and components, impacting production and potentially driving up prices for consumers. the war has diverted resources away from infrastructure development and construction projects in some regions, which result to Reduce demand for power tools in the short term. An economic slowdown could also result to reduced consumer spending and business investment, impacting the demand for power tools. Businesses may delay or cut back on purchases of power tools, particularly in non-essential sectors.

Asia Pacific Dominates Market Driven by Economic Growth and DIY Culture

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the Market with holding the largest share of more than 32% and growing with the highest CAGR Due to the Economies in the region, such as China and India, are experiencing huge growth. This translates to increased disposable incomes, allowing consumers to invest in power tools for both professional and personal use. The Rapid urbanization across the region is driving a increase in construction activity, which in turn, Drive demand for power tools used in building, renovation, and infrastructure projects. Manufacturers are catering to the specific needs of the Asian market by developing innovative and technologically advanced power tools.

Key Takeaways of the Power Tools Market Study

The report identifies the key factors propelling the growth of the power tools market, such as the booming construction industry, the increasing adoption of cordless technology, and the rising demand for power tools in various applications.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by tool type, application, and region. This analysis helps understand which segments hold the most significant growth potential.

The report explores how global events such as the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns can impact the supply chain, raw material prices, and overall demand for power tools.

The report highlights key regional trends, with a specific focus on the dominance of the Asia Pacific market and the factors contributing to its growth.

