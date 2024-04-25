SIC Wafer Polishing Market To Reach USD 6.64 Billion By 2031 Driven By Soaring Demand In Power Electronics And Automotive Sectors

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global SIC Wafer Polishing Market is projected to surge towards a valuation of USD 6.46 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.22 % during the forecast period 2024-2031, as reported by SNS Insider And the value Of market in 2023 was 0.48 Billion. This growth is primarily Driven by the growing demand for SiC wafers in power electronics and semiconductor devices.

Market Growth Propelled by Multiple Factors

The SIC wafer polishing market is driven by a confluence of factors, Advancements in polishing consumables such as abrasive slurries, pads, and chemicals are significantly impacting market growth. These consumables enable greater precision and uniformity in the polishing process, crucial for fabricating high-quality SiC wafers with intricate designs and minimal thickness. The growing adoption of SiC wafers in power electronics and semiconductor devices is a key driver. SiC's superior properties translate to significant energy efficiency gains in various applications, particularly in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and data centers. SIC wafers are instrumental in developing Advanced technologies Such as electric vehicles, 5G communication systems, and renewable energy solutions. SiC-based power electronics can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enhancing energy efficiency in electric vehicles, industrial equipment, and power generation. Governments worldwide are actively promoting the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, further bolstering the demand for SiC wafers. The advancements in SiC wafer manufacturing processes, including polishing techniques, have led to improved wafer quality and cost-effectiveness. This makes SiC wafers more accessible to a wider range of industries and applications.

Download Free Sample Report of SIC Wafer Polishing Market @

Top Companies Featured in SIC Wafer Polishing Market Report:



Kemet International (UK)

Entegris (US)

Iljin Diamond (US)

Fujimi Corporation (Japan)

Saint-Gobain (US)

JSR Corporation (Japan)

Engis Corporation (US)

Ferro Corporation (US)

3M (US)

SKC (South Korea)

DuPont Incorporated (US) Fujifilm Holding America Corporation (US)

Polishing Technology Advancements Offer Lucrative Opportunities

The Increasing demand for SiC wafers necessitates the development of more efficient, precise, and cost-effective polishing processes. The emergence of advanced polishing technologies offers substantial opportunities for the SIC wafer polishing market. These advancements allow for better process control, superior surface quality, and improved productivity. By embracing these innovations, the market can meet the evolving needs of SiC wafer manufacturers and end-users.

Recent Developments

– August 2023: American SiC wafer polishing company Entegris, Inc. acquired Japanese counterpart Showa Denko K.K.'s SiC wafer polishing business for $700 million. This acquisition grants Entegris access to Showa Denko's expertise in developing and manufacturing SiC wafer polishing pads and slurries.

– September 2023: American semiconductor equipment company Lam Research Corporation collaborated with Japanese semiconductor equipment company Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) to develop and commercialize new SiC wafer cleaning equipment.

– October 2023: Chinese semiconductor equipment company Beijing Semiconductor Research Equipment Co., Ltd. (BSRI) partnered with German semiconductor equipment company Aixtron SE to develop and commercialize new SiC wafer epitaxy equipment.

SIC Wafer Polishing Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Process Type



Mechanical polishing

Chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP)

Electropolishing

Chemical polishing

Plasma-assisted polishing Others

By Product Type



Abrasive powders

Polishing pads

Diamond slurries

Colloidal silica suspensions Others

by product type , the polishing pad segment dominates the market due to their material-specific design, precision capabilities, efficient material removal characteristics, compatibility with chemical slurries, and continuous innovation. These factors, coupled with the expanding applications of SiC wafers, make polishing pads the preferred method for achieving the desired surface smoothness and flatness for high-performance SiC semiconductor devices.

By Application



Power Electronics

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs)

Sensors and detectors

RF and microwave devices Others

by application, the power electronics segment reigns supreme in the application category due to the surging demand for SiC wafers in power semiconductor devices. As power electronics play a critical role in energy conversion and electric vehicle technologies, the need for high-quality SiC wafers with precise surface finishes drives the demand for advanced polishing techniques. Notably, the light-emitting diode (LED) segment is experiencing the fastest growth trajectory owing to the wide bandgap and high-temperature performance of SiC wafers.

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact Of Global Event

Russia and Ukraine are significant players in the extraction and refining of raw materials Such as neon gas, palladium, and ruthenium, all Important for manufacturing specialized equipment used in SIC wafer polishing. The war has hampered the flow of these materials, leading to shortages and price hikes. The combined effect of supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices due to the war can significantly increase production costs for SIC wafer polishing companies. Manufacturers might be forced to raise prices or face profit margin squeezes.

An economic downturn can lead to reduced investments in capital expenditures across various industries, including electronics, automotive, and renewable energy all significant users of SIC wafers. This could Reduce the demand for SIC wafers and subsequently, the need for polishing services. Consumers might tighten their belts during an economic slowdown, leading to decreased demand for electronics and other consumer goods that utilize SIC wafers. This could indirectly affect the SIC wafer polishing market.

Key Regional Development

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global SIC wafer polishing market throughout the forecast period, rapidly growing consumer electronics market, driven by a growing population and increasing disposable incomes. This translates to a high demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices that increasingly utilize SiC-based power devices for enhanced efficiency and battery life. This, in turn, drives the need for polished SiC wafers in the region. governments in the Asia Pacific region are actively promoting the development and adoption of next-generation technologies, including electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, which rely heavily on SiC wafers. These policies incentivize investments in SIC wafer production and polishing infrastructure.

Key Takeaways



The market is projected to experience significant growth due to the rising adoption of SiC wafers in power electronics and other applications.

Advancements in polishing consumables and techniques will play a important role in enhancing quality, productivity, and cost-effectiveness in the SIC wafer polishing process.

The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdown pose challenges for the market, highlighting the need for supply chain diversification and strategic planning. The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the dominant market due to its thriving consumer electronics sector, supportive government policies, and strong manufacturing base.

Major Key Points from Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. SIC Wafer Polishing Market Segmentation, By Process Type

9. SIC Wafer Polishing Market Segmentation, By Product Type

10. SIC Wafer Polishing Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)