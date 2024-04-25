Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market Projected To Reach USD 24.94 Billion By 2031, Exhibiting 7.94% CAGR

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The blood glucose monitoring device market plays a critical role in the global diabetes management landscape. According to SNS Insider, the market is projected to reach USD 24.94 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 7.94% over the forecast period of 2024-2031. Driven by the rising global prevalence of diabetes, the blood glucose monitoring device market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Growth factors:



A major driver is the alarming rise in the number of diabetic individuals worldwide. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that approximately 463 million people are living with diabetes globally, with a projected increase to 700 million by 2045. This expanding diabetic population creates a substantial demand for blood glucose monitoring devices.

The market is constantly evolving with innovative product introductions. Leading players like Abbott (FreeStyle Libre), Dexcom (G6 CGM), and Medtronic (Guardian Sensor 3) are developing minimally invasive and user-friendly CGMs that offer continuous glucose readings, eliminating the need for frequent finger pricking. These advancements significantly improve patient comfort and compliance with glucose monitoring routines. Government bodies across the globe are implementing initiatives to raise awareness about diabetes and promote self-management practices. Additionally, favourable reimbursement policies are increasing patient access to blood glucose monitoring devices, further supporting market growth.

Challenges:

Despite a projected CAGR of 7.94%, the blood glucose monitoring device market faces significant hurdles. Cost remains a top challenge, according to SNS Insider high device prices and limited public sector availability as major barriers, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Regulatory hurdles also pose a challenge, with stringent guidelines like the MDR (Medical Devices Regulation) in Europe causing delays in device approvals. Furthermore, while minimally invasive devices dominate the market at over 80% share, the holy grail of non-invasive monitoring remains elusive due to technical hurdles in accuracy and usability. These challenges necessitate focus on cost-effective solutions, streamlined regulations, and advancements in non-invasive technologies to unlock the full potential of this crucial market.

By End Use Segment Analysis:

The blood glucose monitoring device market sees significant segmentation by end-use. Hospitals currently hold the largest share, accounting for roughly 55% of the market in 2023. This dominance stems from the need for close monitoring of critically ill patients and those with complex diabetic conditions. However, the segment is projected to experience a gradual decline as home care monitoring rises in popularity. Home care, currently holding a 30% share, is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing awareness of self-management, telemedicine advancements, and a growing geriatric diabetic population. Diagnostic centers contribute the remaining 15%, providing to initial diagnoses and outpatient monitoring needs. This segment is expected to maintain a steady growth path.

Regional Analysis:

The blood glucose monitoring device market includes a diversified landscape across different regions. North America currently holds the dominant market share of 41.05% , driven by factors like high diabetes prevalence, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and a strong presence of key market players. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years. This can be attributed to the expanding diabetic population in developing countries like China and India, coupled with rising disposable incomes and increasing government focus on improving healthcare accessibility.

Recent Developments:



Roche (Accu-Chek) : This healthcare giant launched the Accu-Chek Aviva Connect, a blood glucose monitoring system with Bluetooth connectivity that allows seamless data transfer to smartphones and diabetes management apps for comprehensive glucose tracking and analysis.

Abbott (FreeStyle Libre 3) : Building on the success of its FreeStyle Libre series, Abbott introduced the next-generation FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor, boasting a smaller and sleeker design with increased accuracy and extended wear time. Dexcom (G7 CGM) : Dexcom unveiled the G7 CGM system, featuring a smaller transmitter and a self-applied applicator for easier and more comfortable sensor insertion, enhancing user experience for patients with continuous glucose monitoring needs.

Key Takeaways:



The blood glucose monitoring device market offers a promising outlook, fuelled by the increasing diabetic population, technological advancements, and favourable regulatory environments.

As healthcare providers and patients continue to prioritize effective diabetes management, the demand for innovative and user-friendly blood glucose monitoring devices is poised to surge. Leading players in this market are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth by focusing on continuous product development, strategic partnerships, and expanding their reach in emerging markets.

