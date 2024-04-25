Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market To Boom At 29.7% CAGR, Reaching USD 11.37 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to SNS Insider, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is expected to reach USD 11.37 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 29.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

This push is attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing cost of drug development, and the growing need for faster and more efficient drug discovery pipelines. Furthermore, advancements in AI algorithms, the expanding availability of big data in healthcare, and a rising pool of AI-powered drug discovery startups are all supporting the market forward.

The traditional drug discovery process is a long, arduous, and expensive endeavor. However, the tides are turning with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This transformative technology is poised to revolutionize the landscape of pharmaceutical research and development by streamlining processes, reducing costs, and accelerating the discovery of life-saving therapeutics.

Driving & restraining factors

The AI in drug discovery market is fueled by a potent mix of forces. The ever-increasing cost of traditional methods estimated at over $2 billion per drug compels pharmaceutical companies to seek faster, more efficient solutions. AI excels in this arena, accelerating drug development timelines by up to 50%. However, the market grapples with restraints. The scarcity of skilled AI talent and the“black box” nature of some algorithms, where interpretability is limited, pose challenges. Additionally, data quality and standardization issues can hinder AI's effectiveness.

Market Overview:

The AI in drug discovery market includes a wide range of technologies, including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and robotics. These tools are employed to analyze vast quantities of biological, chemical, and clinical data, enabling researchers to identify novel drug targets, design and optimize potential drug candidates, and predict their efficacy and safety profiles. This data-driven approach holds immense promise for tackling unmet medical needs across various therapeutic areas, from oncology and neurology to infectious diseases and rare genetic conditions.

By Component Segment Analysis:

Software holds the largest share, estimated at around 60%. This dominance stems from the critical role of AI algorithms and machine learning models in analyzing vast biological datasets, simulating drug interactions, and predicting candidate effectiveness. Hardware, encompassing high-performance computing systems and specialized AI accelerators, accounts for roughly 30% of the market. These powerful machines provide the processing muscle for complex AI computations. Finally, services, at 10%, provides to companies lacking in-house AI expertise. These service providers offer AI platform access, data analysis, and model development, ensuring broader adoption of AI technologies. This dynamic segmentation highlights the intricate interplay between software, hardware, and services, all working in tandem to propel the AI drug discovery revolution.

Regional Analysis:

North America currently dominates the AI in drug discovery market, primarily due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, leading research institutions, and a well-established venture capital ecosystem that promotes innovation. However, Europe and Asia are rapidly catching up with significant investments in AI research and development. China, in particular, is emerging as a major player due to its large patient population, government initiatives promoting AI adoption in healthcare, and the increasing emphasis on domestic drug discovery capabilities.

Recent developments



Insilico Medicine utilized its AI platform to discover a preclinical candidate for Type 2 diabetes in a record-breaking six months.

BenevolentAI partnered with AstraZeneca to identify a promising drug target for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a previously intractable disease. These breakthroughs highlight the transformative power of AI in accelerating drug discovery timelines and uncovering new avenues for therapeutic intervention.

Key Takeaways:



The AI in drug discovery market is poised for explosive growth, driven by the need for faster, more efficient drug development processes.

AI offers a comprehensive toolkit for analyzing vast datasets, identifying novel drug targets, optimizing drug candidates, and predicting their efficacy and safety.

The market is witnessing a confluence of established pharmaceutical companies, technology giants, and innovative startups, all vying to leverage the power of AI. Recent advancements showcase the potential of AI to significantly reduce drug discovery timelines and identify promising new therapies for previously untreatable diseases.

