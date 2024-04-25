Grab-And-Go Bottles Market To Surpass $122.55 Billion By 2031 Driven By Surging On-The-Go Convenience And Eco-Conscious Consumerism

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Grab-and-Go Bottles Market valued at USD 82.32 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 122.55 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2031. This expansion is attributed to the market's versatility across numerous industries and its perfect alignment with our fast-paced lives.

On-the-Go Lifestyles Fuel Grab-and-Go Bottle Boom

The grab-and-go bottle market is on track for impressive growth, thanks to its versatility across industries and its ideal fit for our busy lives. The convenience and portability they provide are a perfect match for the rising number of single-person households (projected to reach 41.2 million in the US by 2031, up from 36.1 million in 2020). This demographic shift, combined with the general desire for on-the-go ease, positions the grab-and-go bottle market for a prosperous future.

Retailers are capitalizing on this trend by creating innovative packaging solutions. Think pre-bundled snacks and drinks conveniently packaged in grab-and-go bottles. This focus on convenience is already resonating with consumers, further propelling market growth. Packaging companies are aware of this opportunity and are investing heavily in their production lines to meet the growing demand.

Major Key Players Included are:

Nampak Limited, Amcor Plc., Gerresheimer AG, Ardagh Group S.A., Graham Packaging Company, Inc., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Vidrala SA, Berry Global Group, Inc., KanPak LLC and others.

Recent Developments in Grab-and-Go Bottle Market Sustainability



In October 2021, Amcor plc partnered with Alianza team in Colombia to launch a cooking oil bottle made entirely from recycled content. This collaboration strengthens the companies' commitment to sustainable packaging solutions. In September 2020, Berry Global Group, Inc . and Bhoomi entered into a partnership to introduce a sustainable packaging solution for their cold pressed cane water elixir. Berry replaced Bhoomi's standard PET bottle with a 12 ounce, recyclable HDPE container made in Winchester, Virginia.

How Grab-and-Go Bottles are Revolutionizing Packaging?

Concerns about contaminated drinking water are propelling sales of grab-and-go bottled water. Millions globally lack access to safe drinking water. The World Health Organization estimates that 785 million people lack basic clean water, with 144 million relying on potentially contaminated surface water sources. This troubling reality, coupled with the waterborne diseases it causes, is fueling a global surge in bottled water consumption as people prioritize their health.

Consumer-friendly packaging with enhanced aesthetics and functionality is attracting more buyers, keeping the market robust. Additionally, the e-commerce boom and the increasing use of recycled plastic are propelling the grab-and-go bottle market forward. The rapid rise of online shopping necessitates convenient packaging for delivery. The ideal product for e-Commerce fulfilment is Grab-and-go bottles, which are usually light and transportable but contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and the strong demand from the food and beverage industries are accelerating the grab-and-go bottle market.

Dominating Materials and End-Use Applications

By Material Type:

Plastic dominates the grab-and-go bottles market, holding over 60% market share. Its lightweight design, affordability, and versatility make it the preferred choice, with advancements in recycling further bolstering its appeal.



Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

PET

Polypropylene (PP)

Others Glass

By End-Use:

The beverage and bottle market is dominated with a market share of 38%. A number of factors, such as rising income and urbanisation, are driving their booming world demand which is pushing the whole sector forward. The grabandgo bottle market is thriving in conjunction with the beverage industry, and creates a mutually advantageous relationship as people are looking for convenience and refreshment wherever they go.



Food

Sauces & Condiments

Soups & Syrups

Dairy Products

Others

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

How the Grab-and-Go Bottle Market Can Weather the Storm of Global Disruptions?

The global supply chain disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war threaten shortages and logistical hurdles for grab-and-go bottle manufacturers. To counter these challenges, companies can leverage data to optimize production and minimize waste. Additionally, negotiating shorter payment terms with suppliers and exploring local sourcing options can incentivize continued supply. Developing alternative materials provides a safety net against single-source disruptions. The economic slowdown also casts a shadow, with remote work reducing demand for on-the-go bottled water. High inflation could further limit consumer spending. However, the market can adapt through product diversification beyond beverages, a focus on sustainable packaging to attract eco-conscious consumers, and cost optimization to maintain affordability.

Key Regional Developments“Europe Retains Dominance”

Europe is set to remain dominant in the grab-and-go bottle market, fueled by a growing love affair with fizzy drinks, especially in countries like Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. This love story is driven by a fundamental change in European lifestyles. Busy workdays, longer commutes, and shrinking leisure time have created a demand for convenient, pre-packaged food and beverages. Grab-and-go bottles fit the bill perfectly.

Furthermore, advancements like aseptic packaging are giving European manufacturers a leg up. This technology minimizes contamination during bottling, resulting in shelf-stable, ready-to-drink options that further enhance convenience. Additionally, the rise of the middle class across many European economies provides another layer of support to the grab-and-go bottle market's dominance.

How This Report Benefits You :



Gain valuable insights into market trends, consumer preferences, and growth opportunities to guide your business strategy.

Identify key trends and challenges faced by competitors, allowing you to develop a competitive edge in the grab-and-go bottle market.

Assess the market's potential for future growth and make informed investment decisions in the grab-and-go bottle sector.

Understand the growing demand for eco-conscious packaging and develop sustainable solutions to meet consumer needs. Gain foresight into potential disruptions like economic slowdowns and develop strategies to mitigate their impact on your business.

