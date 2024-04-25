Next Generation Sequencing Market Surges On Clinical Applications, Projected To Reach USD 40.97 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to SNS Insider, the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is expected to reach USD 40.97 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 22.07% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is experiencing a period of phenomenal expansion, driven by its transformative impact on healthcare and scientific research. NGS technologies enable the rapid and precise analysis of entire genomes, revolutionizing our understanding of diseases, personalized medicine, and drug discovery. This analysis done by SNS Insider includes the current landscape of the NGS market, exploring its scope, regional variations, recent advancements by key players, and the key takeaways for the future.

Market Scope:

The NGS market includes a significant range of products and services. Core technologies include sequencers, consumables like reagents and chips, and bioinformatics software for data analysis. The market also caters to various applications, with a significant share dedicated to clinical diagnostics. NGS is transforming cancer diagnosis by enabling the identification of genetic mutations that drive tumor growth. Additionally, NGS plays a crucial role in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), pharmacogenomics for tailored drug therapies, and infectious disease diagnostics. Research applications also fuel market growth, with NGS employed in fields like functional genomics, agricultural biotechnology, and metagenomics for studying microbial communities.

Regional Analysis:

The NGS market exhibits distinct dynamics across different regions. North America currently holds the dominant position, driven by strong research funding, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a growing acceptance of personalized medicine. Europe follows closely, with a focus on innovative NGS technologies and stringent regulatory frameworks. The Asia Pacific region is demonstrating the most promising growth potential, fuelled by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing government investments, and a large patient population. However, challenges like limited reimbursement policies and fragmented markets in some Asian countries remain.

Next Generation Sequencing Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Product



Consumables



Sample Preparation



Target Enrichment

Others

Platforms



Sequencing Data Analysis

By Technology



WGS

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing



DNA-based RNA-based

By Workflow



Pre-Sequencing



NGS Library Preparation Kits



Semi-automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis



NGS Primary Data Analysis



NGS Secondary Data Analysis NGS Tertiary Data Analysis

By Application



Oncology



Diagnostics and Screening





Oncology Screening







Sporadic Cancer





Inherited Cancer





Companion Diagnostics



Other Diagnostics

Research Studies

Clinical Investigation



Infectious Diseases



Inherited Diseases



Idiopathic Diseases

Non-Communicable/Other Diseases

Reproductive Health



NIPT





Aneuploidy



Microdeletions



PGT



Single Gene Analysis

Newborn Genetic Screening

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics

Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics Consumer Genomics

By End User



Academic Research

Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities Other Users

Segment Analysis:

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market provides to a diverse range of end users, each driving growth in specific segments. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies utilize NGS for drug discovery and development, particularly in targeted therapies. Research institutions leverage NGS for unravelling the genetic basis of diseases and advancing fundamental biological knowledge. Hospitals and diagnostic labs are increasingly adopting NGS for non-invasive prenatal testing, identifying infectious diseases, and tailoring treatment plans for cancer patients – personalizing medicine at the individual level. Even agricultural research and biosecurity applications are contributing to the market expansion, highlighting the broad reach and transformative potential of NGS across various end user segments.

Overview of Competitive Landscape:

The NGS market is characterized by fierce competition among leading players, constantly innovating to develop faster, more accurate, and cost-effective sequencing solutions. Illumina, Inc. stands out as a dominant force, with a comprehensive portfolio of NGS platforms and consumables. Other prominent companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc. These players are engaged in a constant race for innovation, launching new sequencers with increased throughput and read lengths. Additionally, collaborations between NGS companies and pharmaceutical giants are on the rise, focusing on companion diagnostics and the development of targeted therapies based on NGS data.

Key Takeaways:



The NGS market presents a captivating picture of a rapidly evolving landscape with immense potential to revolutionize healthcare.

The decreasing costs of sequencing, growing awareness of its benefits, and increasing adoption in clinical settings are all contributing to its exponential growth. As NGS technologies continue to advance and become more accessible, we can expect even more groundbreaking applications to emerge in diagnostics, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. The NGS market is poised to play an important role in shaping the future of healthcare, offering a future filled with possibilities for improved patient outcomes and a deeper understanding of human health.

