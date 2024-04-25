CyberKnight Launches Zero Trust OT/IoT Security Unit with the Signing of TXOne to Offer Industry-Leading Cyber-Physical Systems Security

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, UAE — April 24, 2024 — Gartner expects that companies will prioritize OT security in the next several years. According to Gartner experts, a comprehensive OT security solution should provide full visibility across the OT network and also alert on any potential security vulnerabilities. “Through 2025, 70% of companies will deploy cyber-physical systems protection platforms as the first step in their asset-centric security journey,” states Gartner.



To address customers’ challenges related to industrial cybersecurity capabilities and improve overall resiliency in the region, CyberKnight announced today at GISEC 2024 that it has become a value-added distributor for TXOne Networks. TXOne ensures reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments; the company’s OT-native network segmentation and defense technologies enable organizations to mitigate the impact of cyberattacks. Based on the ‘OT Zero Trust’ principle, TXOne adapts to the unique characteristics of each OT environment, to deliver cybersecurity solutions that support secure production operations.



During GISEC 2024, CyberKnight also unveils its dedicated Zero Trust OT/IoT Security business unit, in which TXOne will reside. This specialized unit will focus on developing and delivering tailored solutions designed to address the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations operating in OT/ICS environments, or with significant IoT assets. Other than TXOne, the Business Unit will also include Xage and Phosphorus, with new vendors coming soon.



“With IoT and digital transformation accelerating convergence across OT and IT environments, cyberattacks can now causing major operational disruptions, economic loss and even risk to human safety. TXOne Networks offers our customers leading OT-native all-terrain cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of ICS environments via the OT Zero Trust methodology. Through our partnership with TXOne Networks and the launch of our Zero Trust OT/IoT Security business unit, we are well-positioned to empower our clients with advanced solutions that protect their critical assets and operations from cyber threats.”, commented Amr Elsayed, OT/IoT Business Unit Head, at CyberKnight.



“We are very excited to join forces with CyberKnight on our mission to maintain the stability and security of our customers’ OT environments in the region. We are proud to continue our expansion in the region and offer our platform that meets the unique needs of diverse ICS verticals in device inspection, endpoint protection, and network defense to secure organizations’ OT workforce, workload, and workplace. This partnership with CyberKnight, allows us to leverage their regional coverage, channel breadth, deep-rooted customer relationships, and cybersecurity expertise to accelerate our growth,” added Sami Ayyoub, Director MEA, at TXOne Networks.





MENAFN25042024004341011474ID1108136603