LOGIC Consulting partners with Sulaiman Alrajhi University to drive institutional transformation in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 24 April 2024 -LOGIC Consulting, a leading regional management consulting firm that offers strategy, governance and organization development services, among others, has signed a consulting agreement with Sulaiman Alrajhi University. The partnership aims to bolster the university’s institutional transformation efforts by leveraging LOGIC Consulting’s extensive experience and strategic insights to drive innovative initiatives focused on enhancing operational efficiency, fostering sustainable growth and achieving academic excellence.

The agreement was endorsed by His Excellency Dr. Muhammad A. Al-Mohaimeed, President of Sulaiman Al Rajhi University, and Khaled Elbahnihi, Principal at LOGIC Consulting. This strategic move is in line with the objectives outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the quality of education at all levels. This includes enhancements in multiple aspects of the educational landscape, including curriculum development, faculty training, infrastructure upgrades, and fostering strategic partnerships with industry leaders.

Elbahnihi asserted that LOGIC Consulting is dedicated to aligning its strategies with the wise directives of the government, which are aimed at strengthening the private sector’s role in the economy. This can be achieved through the adoption of comprehensive policies, sustainable business models, and flexible frameworks. He emphasised the firm’s focus on expanding its footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its offices in Riyadh and Jeddah. These offices empower LOGIC Consulting to extend its consulting services across diverse sectors within Saudi Arabia, further advancing its efforts to enhance the accessibility of its solutions.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mohaimeed said: “We are pleased to announce LOGIC Consulting as our strategic partner, selected for their expertise in regional institutions, as well as their proficiency in the strategy and restructuring domains. It seamlessly aligns with our vision and aspirations to emerge as a leading institution in education, research, and local services. Moreover, our goal is to play a key societal role by cultivating competent leaders, offering premium education, and delivering top-quality services supported by scientific research.”

H.E added: “At Sulaiman Alrajhi, we follow an ambitious strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, concentrating on achieving a wide range of strategic objectives. Furthermore, we have signed numerous collaborative agreements aimed at serving these strategic objectives. We have introduced two programs to streamline the digital and academic transformation processes of the university while ensuring financial sustainability. These programs, operating within the university transformation framework, play a crucial role in advancing our strategic goals - including enhancing institutional excellence, refining administrative structures, enforcing financial regulations, and finalizing our strategic direction.”

With a long-standing legacy of over 25 years in the consulting services industry, LOGIC Consulting offers a wealth of expertise. Driven by ambition, the company seeks to strengthen its position as a leader in the field, while providing sustainable business solutions to its clients. LOGIC Consulting’s strategic framework characterised by innovation and dedication to delivering customised services and solutions, sets the company apart. Ultimately, the company aims to enhance the performance of government entities and private sector enterprises.

Leveraging its pioneering expertise, LOGIC Consulting provides solutions to complex and challenging cases across diverse sectors such as real estate, construction, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceutical and retail. This enables the company to fortify its presence and venture into new markets within the region. Following a comprehensive evaluation encompassing over 500 companies in the management consulting sector, LOGIC Consulting has positioned itself as one of the top consulting firms in the Middle East in 2023. This is a testament to its commitment to delivering exceptional integrated consulting services to both governmental and private entities.





MENAFN25042024003685011158ID1108136601