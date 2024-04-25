(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 23rd April: The glittering city of Mumbai shimmered even brighter as the Goldfinch played host to an evening of unparalleled grandeur. Banjara Restaurant, within the lavish confines of the hotel, set the stage for a spectacular celebration in honor of the esteemed influencer, Rajveer Singh.



Amidst the radiant ambiance of Goldfinch Hotel Mumbai's MIDC, Andheri East locale, a constellation of luminaries converged to partake in this momentous occasion. Entrepreneurs, celebrities, prominent influencers, and esteemed creative personalities alike graced the event with their presence, adding a touch of glamour, sophistication, and creativity to the festivities.



In attendance were celebrated enchanting lady none other than hospitality wizard Preetie Joshi joining her was the notable entrepreneur Harmeet Singh Gupta, director of U and I Entertainments, lent his entrepreneurial prowess to the soirée, while legal advice expert Advocate Amit Sharma added a touch of wisdom to the gathering. Among other esteemed guests were Shubam Pancheshwar CEO of happen recently media, Vibha Narshana CEO Partra events, Juveria Nusrat CEO Mistique Events, Ace Photographer Roshan Kamble. The list of esteemed guest had some very creative and Prominent Influencers like Irfan Shaukat, Tasneem Shaikh, Rajdev Singh, Chef Juliano Rodrigues, Nitika Gupta, Randeep Gujral, Priyanka Ajgaonkar, Ayesha Mohta, Neha Sanghavi, Guneet Sharma, Sonny Kaur, Roopam Lakhanpal, Kashifah Shaikh, and many more celebrity influencers.



This birthday celebration couldn't be complete without the presence of Mumbai's very popular & esteemed creative influencers who took the party and social media by storm and elevated the evening to new heights in real and reel world.



The evening unfolded in a tapestry of culinary delights, as guests enjoyed the Great Indian Buffet Festival with more than 100 dishes, aptly named "GIBF with AAMSUTRA." Under the culinary wizardry of Executive Chef Mr. Sushant Biswas, guests embarked on a gastronomic journey through the diverse flavors of India's rich heritage. From sumptuous live counters to tantalizing mango desserts, each dish was a masterpiece crafted with passion and finesse.



As guests were treated to the thrill of experiencing party vibes with the live music and watching IPL match live on screen, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. The impeccable service of the Goldfinch Hotel team, led by Restaurant Manager Mr. Vijay Gupta, ensured that every moment was infused with warmth and hospitality.



Amidst laughter and camaraderie, insightful conversations flourished between journalists, influencers, and the esteemed GM Mr. Subhadeep Dutta and F&B Manager Mr. Shailesh Salunkhe, further enriching the sense of community and connection.



As the night drew to a close, guests bid farewell with hearts full of gratitude and anticipation for the next unforgettable celebration at Banjara Restaurant, Goldfinch Hotel Mumbai.



