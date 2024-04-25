Samana Developers Launches Dh1 Billion ‘Lake Views Complex’ in Dubai Production City

(MENAFN- Media4pr) All 1006 units will be equipped with smart-home tech and private pools

(DUBAI) — Consolidating its position as the fastest growing real estate developer in the UAE, Samana Developers has launched the Samana Lake Views Project worth 1 billion ($272.2 million). The project is located in Dubai Production City. The residential complex, situated beside the lake in the neighbourhood, is a continuation of Samana’s commitment of Dh12.5 billion ($3.4 billion) investment into UAE real estate this year.

The 3B+G+21 and B+G+2P+17 twin towers span over a 794,000 square feet plot and offer the well-crafted 1006 apartments which include studios, one and two bedrooms. The project is slated for October 2027, promising investors, homeowners and end-users a quality lifestyle and a high return on investment.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said: “Samana’s new project is the beginning of an expansion to a new dimension of designs that are planned to be built near the waterfront developments. The project is a blend of luxury, comfort, and a vibrant lifestyle. Developing our projects near the waterfronts are in response to the demand from our investors who prefer the resort-style communities as well as the prices that are within the reach of buyers and end-users.”

Key features of the Samana Lake Views complex include the private pools in all of the apartments and smart home technology. The two bedrooms come with maid rooms too. The amenities include kids’ pools, leisure pool decks, barbeque areas, lazy rivers, basketball courts, table tennis areas, cabana areas, shower areas, aquatic indoor and outdoor gyms, seating areas, relaxation zones, bonfires, kids’ splash pads, Virtual Reality (VR) golfing facility, outdoor cinema, trampoline park, as well as the regular amenities.

“Our properties have seen the higher potential for rental income and capital appreciation. That not only appeals to UAE expatriates but investors from the US, Europe, GCC and Asian countries as well.” Imran said.

Samana Lake Views complex in Dubai Production City offers a convenient 8-year payment plan, a five-year post-handover plan, and an option of 1% or 0.5% monthly installments. It makes homeownership more accessible for buyers. Prices at the project start from Dh639,000 ($178,000). Samana investors seeking high returns are enticed by the 8% return on investment (RoI).

As the award-winning Samana Developers continues to push the boundaries in the real estate sector, the Samana Lake Views complex stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to affordable luxury, resort-style living and a healthy lifestyle.





