Senior CPC Official Attends High-Level Int'l Security Meeting In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CommunistParty of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commissionfor Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee,attended the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives forSecurity Issues here on Wednesday.

In a keynote speech delivered at the conference, Chen noted thatwhile the widespread application of information technology and theadvancement of cyberspace have provided momentum and opportunitiesfor the development of all countries, they have also brought newsecurity risks and challenges.

The Global Security Initiative (GSI), proposed by ChinesePresident Xi Jinping, offers the Chinese solution to mobilize theinternational community to address these security challenges, Chensaid, adding that the important notion of building a community witha shared future in cyberspace responds to the challenges incyberspace and has received widespread recognition and activeresponse from the international community.

China is ready to work with other countries to implement the GSIand jointly build a fair and reasonable international order incyberspace, Chen said.

Noting that the cyber sovereignty of all countries should berespected and the right of all countries to participate ininternational cyberspace governance on an equal footing should beguaranteed, Chen stressed the need to uphold cyber peace andsecurity, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,and oppose cyber conflicts and cyber warfare, calling for promotingopen cooperation in cyberspace so that more countries and peoplecan share the fruits of cyber development.

Chen also urged for building a sound cyberspace order, crackingdown on cyber crimes in accordance with the law, and promoting theformulation of international rules in cyberspace, so as to achievelong-term peace and stability in cyberspace.