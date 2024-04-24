UAE Weather: Fair To Partly Cloudy Day Ahead, Chances Of Light Rain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 7:21 AM

The weather in UAE on Thursday (April 25) is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over northern and eastern areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology.(NCM).

There is also a probability of light rainfall.

It is likely to be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially towards the west, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Internal areas will report a maximum temperature of 38oC while it can dip up to 13oC in the mountains, NCM has predicted.

Mercury will reach up to 35oC and 34oC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

ALSO READ

Look: Nasa releases images of UAE's flooded areas after heavy rains

'We tried to save what we can': Dubai bookstore loses thousands of books in flood