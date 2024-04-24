EV Stocks In Play - Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gains On First Quarter Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for EV leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) following earnings news for the first quarter. The stock is trading at $161.89, gaining $17.21, up 11.90%, with a day's high of $167.97.

In the first quarter, we produced over 433,000 vehicles and delivered approximately 387,000 vehicles. We deployed 4,053 MWh of energy storage products in Q1, the highest quarterly deployment yet.

Decline in volumes was partially due to the early phase of the production ramp of the updated Model 3 at our Fremont factory and factory shutdowns resulting from shipping diversions caused by the Red Sea conflict and an arson attack at Gigafactory Berlin.

