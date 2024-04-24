Parliamentary Elections For 20Th Lower House To Be Held On September 10 IEC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) Musa Maaytah, on Wednesday announced that the parliamentary elections for the 20th Lower House will be held on September 10.

In a press conference at the IEC, Maaytah said that dates related to electoral procedures, including the nomination date, will be announced within the next week, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



His Majesty King Abdullah earlier in the day ordered holding the elections for the Lower House in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Maaytah stressed readiness of the commission for holding the elections, adding that the IEC had announced the voter list online, which includes more than five million voters.

The IEC president added that 1,600 polling stations have been designated, and 19 main electoral committees have been selected.

He said that the IEC will launch an e-service that allows citizens to change their polling station within their constituencies, and will launch a service for Christian, Circassian, and Chechen voters to change their electoral district if they are not within a district that has seats allocated for them.

Maaytah pointed out that the commission, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, has facilitated the process of changing residency, and trial elections have been conducted in cooperation with the ministries of education and youth, simulating the new election law.

He also noted that an executive plan has been launched to integrate people with disabilities, and 95 model centres equipped with volunteers have been prepared, in agreement with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.