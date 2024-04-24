Safadi, Irish Counterpart Discuss War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin on Wednesday, reflected their countries' absolute commitment to the two-state solution.

Both ministers discussed the Israeli aggression in Gaza that continues to worsen and the efforts being made to stop it, calling for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life.

During the press briefing that followed the talks, Safadi said Jordan and Ireland are on the same direction in terms of the necessity of adopting the two-state solution and recognising the independent and sovereign Palestinian state, emphasising the need to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Safadi also underscored that“nothing justifies the continuing aggression in Gaza, and nothing justifies the international inaction and failure to stop the war”, noting that there is a clear breakdown of international law and international humanitarian law amid the war in Gaza.

Talking about the situation in Gaza, Safadi noted that despite having an increased number of humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza which reached 300 per day, there remains rampant starvation in the war-torn enclave.

Safadi, citing

UN data, said that there is a need for at least 800 humanitarian aid truck deliveries per day to meet Gaza's most basic humanitarian needs, adding that“It is not just about the delivery of essential food supplies, rather the crumbling infrastructure that is impeding the movement of aid.”



Further, the minister emphasised the current wave of displacement and homelessness in the enclave, in addition to the staggering increase in Israeli attacks and aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank and Occupied East Jerusalem.

He also noted that the number of Palestinian detainees by Israeli occupation forces is the highest worldwide, reaching over 7,000 detainees.

Both ministers emphasised the need to halt the Israeli attacks on Gaza, underscoring their commitment to human rights and stability in the region.

Safadi also commended Ireland's continued support for UNRWA, adding that its latest contribution was $20 million.

For his part, Martin stressed that the deteriorating situation in Gaza has generational impacts, noting that“what is required is an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian aid”.



