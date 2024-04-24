How Much Is Tipflation Costing Americans Every Year?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
By Talker Staff
Americans spend nearly $500 a year tipping more than they'd like to, according to new research.
A survey of 2,000 Americans examined just how much 'tipflation' may be impacting our wallets.
Results found the average respondent reluctantly tips $37.80 a month due to the pressure or awkwardness of the options presented to them.
That figure equates to $453.60 a year in guilt-induced gratuity, with over a quarter (26%) feeling they are always or often forced to tip more than they would like.
The survey, conducted by Talker Research , found the average respondent tipped more than they'd like to on six occasions (6.3) in the last 30 days alone.
And whether it's the watchful eyes of a barrister, the hastily swiveled tablet or the waiter handing you the card machine, more than half (56%) of respondents note that pressure to tip higher is a regular occurrence.
Just 24 percent said it's a rare experience for them to feel put on the spot when tipping.
That might be why many of those polled (49%) felt they'd noticed their options for tipping on tablets and digital devices increased in value in the last month alone.
Nearly a third (31%) said they'd been asked to tip for a service they wouldn't normally have considered tipping for in recent weeks.
But the concept of guilt tipping doesn't necessarily hit equally. When examining the data generationally, Gen Z (16%) and millennials (16%) were almost twice as likely to say they“always” feel pressure to tip than older generations.
Just nine percent of Gen X and only five percent of boomers felt the same constant tipping obligation.
And when purchasing specifically in-store, the pressure to tip relents the older a person is - a third of both Gen Z (33%) and millennials (33%) always or often feel pressured or made to feel guilty when tipping compared to 23 percent of Gen X and just 13 percent of boomers.
Tipping pressure doesn't always need a human presence it seems - 23% of all those surveyed said they would likely leave a tip for service that required no human interaction, such as a vending machine or a self-checkout kiosk at the grocery store.
This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans was carried out between April 3 - April 8 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ).
