Tinygemsbreaks Bridgetown Mushrooms Partners To Launch Kind Coffee Cooperative(TM) And 'Truly Unique' Coffee Blend

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bridgetown Mushrooms, a leading producer of gourmet and functional mushrooms, is announcing its partnership with RPG Coffee, a veteran-owned and operated enterprise specializing in the development of whole food ingredients-based supplements and exceptional coffee, and kindness. The announcement noted that this unique collaboration is geared towards the launch of the innovative Kind Coffee Cooperative(TM), which brings to the market a coffee blend designed to support global kindness initiatives and research as well as promote well-being and environmental sustainability. The cooperative fuses exceptional coffee craftsmanship and the healing power of nature, featuring RPG Coffee's expertise in coffee blending, Bridgetown Mushrooms' organic lion's mane mushrooms, and the benefits of aloe. According to the announcement, Kind Coffee Cooperative(TM) will introduce its on-the-go, mushroom-and-aloe-infused coffee for the first time at the Festival International de Louisiane in Lafayette from April 24 – 28.“Our collaboration with Bridgetown Mushrooms, incorporating their lion's mane mushrooms into our coffee and structured aloe, is more than just innovative – it's transformative. The result is a coffee with a truly unique and delicious flavor profile that yields myriad health benefits. There's nothing else quite like it,” said Chris Capozzoli, CEO of RPG Coffee.
About Bridgetown Mushrooms
Bridgetown Mushrooms is a leading producer of gourmet and functional mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest. The company cultivates an array of high-quality organic mushrooms, catering to both commercial enterprises and individual consumers. In addition to diverse mushroom offerings, the company develops and distributes mushroom-based products throughout the nation. Bridgetown also provides a comprehensive range of mycology supplies, supporting the expanding needs of commercial mushroom farmers across the United States. For more information, please visit
.
