Techmediabreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Partners With BOXABL To Expand Opportunities For Modular Housing Villages

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multistrategy operating company offering traditional investors an entry point to the future of digital securities, is featured in a recent Proactive release. A tech-enabled platform, Proactive works to support companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycles. During the interview, Diamond Lake Minerals CEO Brian J. Esposito talked with Proactive host Steve Darling about the company's new partnership with BOXABLE, a modular home builder created by father-son duo Paolo and Galiano Tiramani. Calling the partnership a“pivotal moment,” Esposito explained that the two companies are collaborating to identify, design and develop aesthetically pleasing communities known as Boxabl Villages. BOXABL has become a leader in low-volume production and has paved the way for the world's most advanced assembly line mass production of housing.“The objective [of the partnership] is to streamline the construction process and shorten timelines from groundbreaking to residents taking possession of their new homes,” the announcement stated.“Leveraging DLMI's leadership and forward-thinking approach to finance through security tokens, alongside traditional means, opens up additional unique opportunities for these villages to flourish and expand. As DLMI and Boxabl embark on this collaborative journey, investors can anticipate innovative solutions and transformative advancements in the real estate sector. Stay tuned for further updates as DLMI and BOXABL

continue to redefine the future of housing and community development.”

To hear the full broadcast and view the full press release, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Diamond Lake Minerals was founded in 1954 and is a multistrategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. The company's

goal

is

to

responsibly

innovate and develop

valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine those businesses with the future of money and digital assets. DLMI's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at



