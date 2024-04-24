(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, was recently featured by Resource World Magazine. The author of the article, Ian Foreman, highlighted the remarkable progress Appia has made with its ionic clay-hosted rare earth element (“REE”) project, the PCH project, in Goiás State, Brazil. Demonstrating exceptional efficiency, Appia transitioned the project from acquisition to a mineral resource estimate in a mere nine months – a process that typically spans several years for other companies.

The estimated resources at Target IV and the newly identified Buriti zone total 52.8 million tonnes, with a significant portion classified under the indicated and inferred categories, containing high concentrations of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium. These magnet rare earth elements (“MREEs”) are in high demand due to their critical role in manufacturing permanent magnets. The author also noted that Appia's PCH project benefits from low-cost mining opportunities, as the mineralization is close to the surface, which could lead to minimal stripping requirements and reduced extraction costs.

Moreover, the article mentioned Appia's significant projects across Canada, including exploring high-grade REEs and uranium in Saskatchewan and holding interests in several deposits in the Elliot Lake uranium camp in Ontario. The company plans continuous exploration and development across these sites, expecting frequent updates and robust news-flow through to the end of 2024, highlighting a busy schedule aimed at establishing Appia as a leader in the REE and uranium sectors globally.

To view the full article, visit:

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade, critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.29 hectares (234,706.35 acres)

in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Project, which is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. For more information, visit the company's website at .

