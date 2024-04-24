Awqaf Felicitates 'Little Muhaddith' Competition Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem has honoured the winners of the 10th edition of 'Little Muhaddith' competition. A total of 55 boys and girls with the highest scores in the public competition received the prizes, an Awqaf statement said. The General Administration of Endowments director-general Dr Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Ghanem al-Thani noted the response for the 10th edition from the participants was overwhelming. He explained that the competition turned out to be an opportunity to encourage students and parents to compete in memorising and studying Hadiths. The 'Little Muhaddith' competition, organised under the supervision of Awqaf and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, aims at inculcating the love of the Prophet (peace be upon him) in the hearts of the participants while inspiring them to emulate him.

MENAFN24042024000067011011ID1108136189