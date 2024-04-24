Sheikha Moza Honours Winners Of Akhlaquna Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF), honoured the winners of the 2024 Akhlaquna Awards during a ceremony held at Qatar National Library in Education City on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, vice-chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, alongside ministers, officials, and the parents of the awardees.

Akhlaquna, initiated in 2017 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza, highlights the connection between ethics and knowledge, and reflects the strong ties between virtuous traits and ethical behaviours that are a key driver for social progress and development. This year's edition of QF's Akhlaquna Awards received entries for the Individual Contributions Award from across Qatar and also the Gulf region.

Among them was Ali Mohammed al-Kuwari, from Qatar, for his Etqan Programme: a television programme that emphasises the significance of performing tasks with skill and precision and make it an integral part of religious and societal commitment. The programme spans a wide range of topics, highlighting how Islamic ethics can be applied in all areas of life.

Yousuf Ahmad al-Omran from Kuwait was honoured in the Individual Contributions from the Gulf Region category - presented for the first time – in recognition of his initiative Boujarrah Makes a Change. This project focuses on the repair and restoration of infrastructure in Kuwait, involving over 3,000 volunteers and completing more than 55 projects.

The Akhlaquna Youth Award for 2024 – honouring school students aged 15-18 years who develop projects and initiatives for, and make contributions to, their community and their school – was won by Jassim Khamis al-Meraikhi, from Qatar Academy Al Khor; Ghalya Ebrahim al-Maraghi, from Al-Arqam Academy for Girls; Roudah Mubarak Abdullah, from Al-Eiman Girls Secondary School; Mohammed Abdulla Ebrahim, from Ahmed Bin Mohammad Boys Secondary School; Moza Abdulla Alfakhroo, from Al-Arqam Academy for Girls; and Noof Khamis al-Merakhi, from Al-Maha Academy for Girls.

And the Akhlaquna Junior Award, an award honouring school students aged 7-14 years who are exemplary role models, was presented to 15 students from schools across Qatar. Their projects ranged from caring for nature and humanitarian initiatives to awareness campaigns and projects aimed at promoting the importance of morals such as compassion, benevolence, and patience.

Muhammad Abdullah al-Ibrahim, an 18-year-old winner of this year's Akhlaquna Youth Award, said: "I'm really excited to have been chosen among this year's participants. It's been a tough and long journey, but a rewarding one. My projects focused on sharing the moral values taught by the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), particularly within my school community.”

"Receiving this award is truly amazing, and I'm incredibly proud," said 17-year-old, Moza Abdulla Alfakhroo, who was also honoured with the Akhlaquna Youth Award and named as an Ethics Ambassador for Akhlaquna. "However, for me, the real achievement has always been about making a meaningful difference in my community.”

During the ceremony, the launch of the Ambassadors of Akhlaquna Club – aimed at strengthening community bonds among individuals through a series of interactive activities planned throughout the year – was announced. The Akhlaquna initiative also announced its 2025 campaign under the slogan 'Our Compassion is Our Strength', to continue Akhlaquna's journey of promoting positive and ethical values within the community.

