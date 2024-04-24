Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UDF, LDF Accuse BJP Of Distributing Kits In Wayanad Ahead Of Polling; Probe On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: Ahead of the polling on April 26, Friday, both the Left Front and the UDF have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the widespread distribution of kits to voters in Wayanad. Acting on confidential information, the police conducted a raid in Bathery yesterday evening, seizing approximately 1500 food kits. Allegedly, these kits contained items such as betel nuts and tobacco. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

It is alleged that the kits were also delivered to Mananthavady's Kellur for distribution. Subsequently, UDF workers staged a protest in front of the 5th Mile Supermarket. T. Siddique MLA alleged that since the BJP is unlikely to secure votes through legitimate means, they are attempting to mitigate the impact of their anticipated defeat by distributing kits. The CPM claimed that the kits were intended for distribution in tribal colonies and accused the BJP of orchestrating the scheme for their candidate. The kits were discovered in a lorry at a godown yesterday. Following the allegations of kit distribution in Kellur, protests continued in the area.



As the election draws near, the major political fronts in Kerala-the LDF, UDF, and NDA-remain optimistic about their prospects.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the importance of voting for Left candidates to bolster secular forces in the country. He criticized both the Congress and the BJP while expressing confidence in the victory of LDF nominees.

Leader of the opposition V D Satheesan countered, asserting a pro-UDF sentiment across Kerala. He predicted votes against the Vijayan government in the state and the Modi government at the Centre.

