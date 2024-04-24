(MENAFN- The Conversation) Role: Deputy Social Media Producer

Reports to: Digital Storytelling Editor

Salary range: 70k negotiable

Purpose of the Role:

The Conversation is looking for a Deputy Social Media Producer to join our social media team.

Our unique publishing model pairs professional editors with academics to better inform public discourse. Editors work with academics to find out about the latest research and help translate their ideas into plain language articles aimed at a wide audience.

We are seeking a Deputy Social Media Producer who has a flair for digital storytelling. The role primarily involves working with the Digital Storytelling Editor and editorial team each day to identify opportunities to translate and promote the editorial output across a range of social media platforms.

The Conversation's mission is to share quality information with the widest possible audience. That means reaching audiences where they are spending their time and presenting information in clear and compelling ways. Our social media channels are essential to the distribution of our articles, plus they grow our audiences, scale our impact and build community. The Deputy Social Media Producer will work closely with the Digital Storytelling Editor, Marketing and Campaigns Manager, Chief of Staff and Section Editors to identify articles that will lend themselves to charts, timelines, tiles or videos and produce clear and accurate editorial content that reaches new audiences and conveys the key information.

The Deputy Social Media Producer will need to be creative and pay attention to detail. A degree or work experience in journalism and/or social media production will be highly valued. The Conversation is a trusted journalism brand and the Deputy Social Media Producer will need to protect its hard-won credibility. They must be thoughtful, calm, methodical, rigorous and possess a deep commitment to professional impartiality and high ethical standards. They must also understand the importance of creating content that builds engagement with The Conversation brand and promotes our unique journalism model.

We are open to applicants from anywhere in Australia and The Conversation is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. We particularly encourage applications from people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, First Nations applicants and people with lived experience of disability.

Key Selection Criteria:



Social media experience

Journalism experience or training

Digital literacy

Experience/familiarity with video production

Familiarity with production technologies such as Canva, Datawrapper, Adobe Suite

Creativity and the ability to generate compelling ideas and copy

Highly developed research and analytical skills

Flexibility Care and attention to detail

Please send us a copy of your CV and answers of no more than 200 words to each of these four questions to [email protected] by Friday 3 May 2024 (no cover letter required):

1. Tell us about your career and professional accomplishments.

2. Why have you applied for this role and why would you be a good fit for this position?

3. Tell us a little about yourself and the key factors that make you who you are. We particularly value all kinds of diversity and would like to hear anything about your background or experience that would enable you to bring something unique to our team.

4. Do you have the right to work in Australia?