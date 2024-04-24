(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lecturer/Senior Lecturer (Identified) / Associate Professor (Targeted) (Education Focused)



Two full-time continuing Identified academic Education Focused Lecturer/Senior Lecturer positions l ocated at the Faculty of Medicine and Health (based at any of the academic schools or rural and metropolitan clinical school locations)

One full-time Targeted continuing academic Education Focused Associate Professor position with the Faculty of Engineering

Opportunity for the best and brightest talented educators to be part of our future at The University of Sydney

Base Salary Level B/C/D $ 118,390 p.a. - $ 192,371 p.a. + 17% superannuation + access to up to AUD$30K to support education­ related activities, including education-related research and education-related professional development and learning.

maintain relevant Work, Health and Safety requirements and management including laboratory and/or field work

a PhD (or near completion) in an academic field relevant to the discipline or have the equivalent educational, clinical, professional, or cultural experience in your field of teaching expertise experience in assessment, feedback and learning by design

About the opportunity

The Lecturer and Senior Lecturer positions are designated for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. This Exemption is claimed under Section 21 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

The Associate Lecturer position is a Targeted Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Position. Preference will be given to applicants of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent. This Exemption is claimed under Section 21 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977.

The University of Sydney welcomes applications for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Sydney Horizon Educators (Identified) in the Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Medicine and Health. These roles, which focus on embedding First Nations histories, cultural protocols and ways of doing, being and sharing knowledge into curricula, will provide key leadership in helping the University of Sydney achieve its ambitions under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Employment Plan 2022-2024 and the University's One Sydney, Many People Strategy.

With the introduction of the new University of Sydney Enterprise Agreement 2023-26, the University has committed to establishing and advertising new continuing education-focused (EF) academic positions such as these focussed on First Nations curriculum, as well as supporting a safe and inclusive workplace for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This includes provisions relating to cultural safety, cultural and ceremonial leave, First Nations languages allowance, recognition of cultural load and a commitment to pursuing a target to increase workforce participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to population parity by 2026.

Successful candidates will join the Sydney Horizon Educators cohort.

The University aims to attract and retain the best and brightest emerging academics, particularly those who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander. The positions in this opportunity are for talented educators with a passion for, and demonstrated excellence in, educational practice and innovation, and research capability (in disciplinary and/or education-related research). This newly recruited group of educators, which join a large workforce of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander academics already employed at the University, will support an uplift in the teaching and cultural capability and student experience at the University of Sydney, while also developing as leaders in the education space at the University.

You will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to teaching and learning design, delivery, and evaluation in your specialised field, particularly as it relates to First Nations pedagogies and representation within curricula, while you also contribute to research in relation to your discipline and/or your educational practice. As part of this role, you will also contribute to the governance, leadership, and engagement work of your employing school, particularly as it relates to education and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander matters.

Successful candidates will be expected to dedicate most of their contribution to culturally competent teaching and teaching-related activities (70%), while also engaging in research (20%) and governance, leadership, and engagement (10%). Successful appointees support, coordinate, and teach undergraduate and postgraduate coursework Units of Study. Laboratory tutorial, studio class deliveries, and workshop management and teaching may also be a key part of the roles. These positions may also assist and guide the academic coordinators of other units within the discipline.

Over time, staff appointed to these roles will be supported to engage with professional development opportunities in order to build their capability to lead change and improvement in teaching at the University.

Your key responsibilities will be to:

Support the Indigenisation of curricula across University of Sydney faculties and schools

support the development of culturally competence among staff and students

undertake a leadership role in educational innovation, curriculum design and review, contributing to outstanding culturally competent educational delivery and outcomes

design and engage in high-quality teaching and learning experiences which meet the University's expectations and standards for education

deliver outstanding teaching and learning outcomes for students, including by ensuring that every student has foundational knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander issues relevant to their discipline and/or area of study

develop teaching and unit materials, working with more senior academics within the University

through research and scholarly creative work, contribute to knowledge within your discipline or area of expertise, particularly as it relates to teaching and learning in your discipline

develop and refine your research skills, particularly as they relate to evaluating and improving teaching and learning in your discipline

maintain quality, standards and excellence in your educational activities and output

contribute to the governance, leadership, and engagement work in your school/Faculty.

The University of Sydney is recognised as one of the top research and teaching universities in the world. For more information regarding our Aboriginal and Torres, Strait Islander community please refer to the following link.

To build on this performance, the University is seeking applications for the following positions (Please note when submitting your application, select the position(s) you would like to apply for) :

Lecturer/Senior Lecturer in Indigenous Public Health (Education Focused) (Identified) Level B/C

Faculty of Medicine and Health , Sydney School of Public Health

The Sydney School of Public Health welcomes applications from talented tertiary educators for two Lecturer/Senior Lecturer (Education-focused) identified position.

For 90 years, the Sydney School of Public Health has been tackling the greatest health challenges the world faces by providing quality education, conducting high-impact research and translating knowledge into action. The School welcomes applications to employ two Lecturer/Senior Lecturers in Indigenous Health, with relevant educational and lived experience in fields related to Indigenous Health, including but not limited to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social, Cultural and Emotional Wellbeing. The two roles will support the development of a Faculty-wide First Nations Curriculum Framework under the leadership of a Professor of Indigenous Health, and will teach across all seven schools within Faculty of Medicine and Health.

To learn more about the Sydney School of Public Health click here .

Associate Professor Indigenous Engineering (Education Focused) (Targeted) Level D

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty welcomes applications from talented leading tertiary educators for the following position.

The successful candidate in the above role will demonstrate passion and articulate a compelling vision for embedding indigenous knowledge in Engineering, Computer Science and Project Management courses. They will lead and operationalize Faculty efforts in this domain, including through classroom teaching, unit of study design and curriculum design. They will need to consult widely with stakeholders both within and outside of the University and Faculty and therefore the successful candidate must be committed to collegiality and teamwork. An earned PhD and extensive work experience in a field of study of interest to the Faculty of Engineering will be required.

For the above roles, we are seeking a full-time academic in each role at the level of Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor with a deep expertise and passion for teaching in the above-mentioned domains.

The aims of these education focused roles are to attract and retain the best and brightest emerging academics, within a specialised category of academic engagement for talented educators with a passion for, and demonstrated excellence in, teaching, the student experience, pedagogical practice and educational innovation.

About you

The University is committed to being an attractive and safe place to work for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander

People, and to improving recruitment and retention of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff. These education-focussed roles are designed to support the development of culturally competent and inclusive teaching, and will contribute to the First Nations leadership of their schools and faculties.

The University values reconciliation; courage and creativity; openness and engagement; inclusion and diversity; and respect and integrity. As such, we see the importance of recruiting talented academics who align to these values and who will lead our teaching and research work at the university in the years to come. You will join a dynamic, engaged group in a highly collaborative and supportive teaching and research environment.

We are looking for candidates who understand the principles and pedagogy of good curriculum and assessment design, particularly in the context of First Australians, and who will make a significant contribution to improving the student experience at the University. Successful candidates will understand the research principles around teaching and learning design, delivery, and evaluation.

They will have a demonstrated ability to interact effectively with students and engage in evidence-based approaches to teaching.

They will also have demonstrated ability to conduct research and (at all levels, but particularly at Level C and D) a willingness to develop a program of education-related research over time.

We are therefore looking for Sydney Horizon Educators (Identified) who have:



evidence of identifying as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural competence



experience in contributing to outstanding educational design, delivery, evaluation and outcomes

a developing network of relationships with key academic, industry or professional institutions partners and stakeholders

demonstrated experience in supervising or mentoring others and/or coordinating team activities

sound experience of teaching and learning, and the ability to contribute to teaching at undergraduate, honours and postgraduate levels in lecture, tutorial and practical settings.

a high level of interpersonal skills including the ability to work collaboratively with colleagues

a record of excellent teaching, learning, and assessment practice in a tertiary environment, as evidenced through student and supervisor feedback

high-level written and verbal communication skills

the capacity to engage students and enable a supportive, inclusive learning environment

proven experience in designing, implementing and evaluating teaching and learning initiatives

a demonstrated commitment to excellence in undergraduate teaching

the ability to work collaboratively with other staff, including professional staff, and foster principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion.

knowledge and understanding of the key, strategic, education-related issues in the higher education sector and/or the University

experience as an effective unit, course or program coordinator or director (especially for large classes), as evidenced by student and staff feedback

some experience in people leadership within the higher education sector significant capability in educational leadership, service, governance, and engagement (either through their work at a university or through association with a non-university organisation).

Senior Lecturer (Level C) for the Faculty of Medicine and Health, who, in addition to the above, can demonstrate:

Associate Professor (Level D) for the Faculty of Engineering who, in addition to the above, can demonstrate:

service, governance, and engagement through their prior work in university and/or complex non-university organisations

ability to attract nationally-competitive research funding, particularly from the Australian Research Council

leadership of curriculum development than enhances student learning in the discipline curriculum

ability to obtain competitive grant funding for their education scholarship

leadership within the higher education sector, including demonstrated success in supervising and/or mentoring others (including honours students) to achieve career progression or professional advancement

established relationships with key academic, industry and professional institutions, partners and stakeholders that can be leveraged to enhance the standing of education in the discipline, School, Faculty and University.

The position level will be determined based on the candidate's skills, experience, and knowledge assessed by the selection committee.

Sponsorship / work rights for Australia

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. For a continuing position, you must be an Australian or New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

Pre-employment checks

Your employment is conditional upon the completion of all role-required pre-employment or background checks in terms satisfactory to the University. Similarly, your ongoing employment is conditional upon the satisfactory maintenance of all relevant clearances and background check requirements. If you do not meet these conditions, the University may take any necessary step, including the termination of your employment.

To keep our community safe, please be aware of our COVID safety precautions which form our conditions of entry for all staff, students and visitors coming to campus.

EEO statement

At the University of Sydney, our shared values include diversity and inclusion and we strive to be a place where everyone can thrive. We are committed to creating a University community which reflects the wider community that we serve. We deliver on this commitment through our people and culture programs, as well as key strategies to increase participation and support the careers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People , women , people living with a disability , people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds , and those who identify as LGBTIQ . We welcome applications from candidates from all backgrounds, including women.

We are proud to be recognised as an Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) Gold employer. Find out more about our work on diversity and inclusion .

How to apply

To apply for this role, please follow this link:





Please prepare and upload a statement indicating how you believe you meet the criteria outlined in the advertisement (maximum 3 A4 pages), your evidence of your Aboriginality, and a CV which can be submitted via the Apply button at the top of the page. Applications will be reviewed as received.

Current employee of the University or a contingent worker with access to Workday, please login into your Workday account and navigate to the Career icon on your Dashboard. Click on USYD Find Jobs and apply.

Anticipated timelines

Please refer to the Recruitment Guidelines for key information about this recruitment campaign.

Contact Information

For a confidential discussion about the role, or if you require reasonable adjustment or any documents in alternate formats, please contact Cecilia Blamey or Helen Efstathiou, Recruitment Consultant. Recruitment Operations, Human Resources on +61 2 8627 1326 / 7137 or by email [email protected]

© The University of Sydney

The University reserves the right not to proceed with any appointment.