(MENAFN- The Conversation) Make your mark on the University of Melbourne by developing strategic facility plans for our extensive research and teaching facilities

Job no: 0062322

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Faculty: Infrastructure and Facilities, Medicine Dentistry and Health Sciences (MDHS )

Salary: SM1 salary plus 17% super

Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

Make your mark on the University of Melbourne by improving our world-class teaching and research environment. The Associate Director, Operational Planning will play a key role in developing strategic facility plans for our extensive research and teaching facilities. You'll collaborate with faculty leadership to translate their vision into functional requirements, space allocation, and project timelines, ensuring our facilities empower groundbreaking research.

Your responsibilities will include:



Faculty space & infrastructure portfolio management: Documenting the scale and type of Faculty activities proposed within future buildings to inform facility brief development for spatial planning, including establishing key operational requirements, strategic functional briefs, models of delivery, and schedules of accommodation;

Leadership: While this role does not have any direct reports, you will communicate a service-orientated vision that generates enthusiasm and commitment;

Safety, compliance and risk management: Develop a culture built on client focus and customer service with continuous improvement in the delivery of infrastructure and facility management functions. Project management: In conjunction with project teams and the University's Estate Planning Team, plan, manage and lead the development of new projects and initiatives.

Who We Are Looking For

We are seeking a highly collaborative individual with excellent interpersonal skills and a proven ability to build strong relationships across all levels. You'll leverage your negotiation expertise to achieve key objectives within budget and timelines, while your exceptional planning and organizational skills, including flexibility and innovation, will ensure efficient resource allocation and timely project completion in our complex environment.

You will also have:



Post graduate qualifications in a relevant discipline and/or equivalent mix of education and significant relevant experience, including large portfolio project development experience;

High level project development capabilities and extensive experience of briefing functional requirements for large and complex infrastructure projects; Demonstrated effective portfolio planning, financial, and business planning skills;

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team –“Infrastructure and Facilities, Medicine Dentistry and Health Sciences (MDHS)”

The Faculty of Medicine Dentistry and Health Sciences (FMDHS) operates and manages a large portfolio of specialist clinical research, laboratory and biological research facilities on the University campus, and in research institutes and health services within Victoria.

The Infrastructure and Facilities team plays an important role in contributing to the development of the Faculty's strategic plan that ensures sustainability, operational excellence and the delivery of appropriate facilities supporting development objectives of the University, Faculty, and its strategic partnerships with Medical Research Institutes, hospitals, government and industry.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact the employee listed on the first page of the Position Description found below, with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter detailing your interest and experience in relation to the selection criteria

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Susan Bradley via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.

Applications close: Wendesday 8th of May 2024 11:55 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) / Melbourne time zone.

Position Description: New_PD_Ass Director_Operational Planning_2024 v2