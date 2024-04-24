(MENAFN- The Conversation) The School of Science is seeking an experienced and highly motivated individual to join our team as a Senior Lecturer in Earth System Science. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to contribute to the development and delivery of a strong Earth System Science programme.

Responsibilities:



Teach courses in Earth System Science,

Supervise undergraduate and postgraduate student research,

Contribute to the further development of the Earth System Science programme,

Conduct research in Earth System Science

Engagement with external organisations and communities, Attract external research funding and publish research articles in reputable journals.

Requirements:



A Ph.D. in Earth System Science or related field,

Teaching experience at the tertiary level,

A strong publication record,

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in an academic setting,

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, Experience with curriculum development and programme management is preferred.

Benefits



Competitive salary commensurate with qualifications and experience,

Opportunity to teach and collaborate with a diverse group of students and faculty,

Support for professional development and research activities, A vibrant and supportive academic community.

This is a full-time, permanent position located at our vibrant campus in Auckland. The School of Science is committed to diversity and inclusion, and we strongly encourage individuals from underrepresented groups to apply.

To apply, please submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae, teaching portfolio or statement of teaching philosophy, research statement outlining ongoing and planned activities, and contact information for three referees. Review of applications will begin on 1 April 2024 and will continue until the position is filled.

We look forward to receiving your application and welcoming you to our dynamic community of scholars in the School of Science.

Salary Range: $104,000 - $137,000 (appointment level and salary commensurate with skills and experience)

Ref: 88464

Closing Date: 20th May 2024, at 11:55 pm.

*Full-time denotes 37.5 hours per week

At AUT we strive to be a place where people love to work and learn. We are committed to te Tiriti, excellence and inclusivity and aspire to be the University of choice for Māori and Pacific communities. We welcome people of all ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, religious and political beliefs, socio-economic situations and accessibility needs.

Please note that all applications must be submitted through the online application process. For further information, please send us an enquiry here or call 921 9499. Please note we are happy to answer your questions but we do not accept applications by email. You will need to apply through the standard registration process.

Additional Application Instructions Please apply via the AUT careers website.