Heatwave Alert In India: Temperature To Soar Till April 28, Rainfall Likely To Bring Relief In THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe heatwave over East and South Peninsular region for the next five days, while isolated rainfall is expected in some states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and others till April 28.

A red alert for severe heatwave has been issued in West Bengal until April 26. An orange alert over the heatwave has been issued for Odisha, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema until April 28 weather department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave in Jharkhand, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Konkan till April 28 predictions- Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in some places over coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Interior Karnataka during next five days.- Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, during next five days; Coastal Karnataka during 24th – 26th, Tamil Nadu on 24th and 25th; East Uttar Pradesh during 25th – 28th and West Uttar Pradesh during 26th-28th; Konkan on 27th and 28th April.- Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Tripura, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu during 24th – 28th; Assam and Meghalaya during 24th – 27th; Konkan and Goa during 24th -26th; south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 24th and 25th April, 2024 predictions- Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over the same region during 26th-28th April, 2024 with possibility of hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 26th, Himachal Pradesh during 26th –28th April, 2024.- Isolated Heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 27th and 28th April, 2024.- Isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 26 and 27th; over Rajasthan on 26th; over West Uttar Pradesh on 26th; over East Uttar Pradesh on 27th April, 2024.- Isolated Hailstorm very likely over Punjab on 26th and 27th; over Haryana on 27th April, 2024.

