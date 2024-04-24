Bihar News: JD(U) Leader Saurabh Kumar Shot Dead In Patna

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Janata Dal (United) leader Saurabh Kumar was shot dead in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday, April 24, night while returning from a function, reported NDTV the firing that ensued late at night, another person accompanying Saurabh Kumar identified as Munmun was also injured, who was hit thrice. The JD (U) leader was reportedly shot twice in his head by four men on bikes. Both the victims were reportedly rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Saurabh Kumar dead while Munmun was admitted in a serious condition.“A special team of Patna Police reached the spot later at night and began investigation. Angry locals had even blocked a road in protest over the murder,” reported NDTV Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti arrived in Punpun on hearing the news to meet the victim's family members Kumar was a youth leader from Nitish Kumar's party.(More details awaited)

