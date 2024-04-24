               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Heatwave Impact: This State Begins Summer Vacations For Schools Today Amid Record-High Temperatures


4/24/2024 10:33:35 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India Heatwave impact: The Odisha government has announced that summer vacations for schools will begin on April 25. This comes as temperatures in the state range from 40 to 45.2 degrees Celsius.
The early summer vacations will include all schools, including government, government-aided, and private institutions.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...

