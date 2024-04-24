Accessia Health Appoints Tiara Green To President

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Accomplished leader to drive operational growth and expand access to care.

MIDLOTHIAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accessia Health, a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) patient assistance organization that supports individuals living with rare or chronic health conditions, today announced Tiara Green has been appointed as president, effective immediately. In this role, Green will continue to lead the organization through strategic organizational growth that expands the nonprofit's programs and services to meet the healthcare needs of underserved communities.









“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are thrilled to announce Green's appointment as president,” said Mitch Mula, Accessia Health board chair.“Her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence make her the ideal candidate for this role. She has the complete support of the board, as well as her team, and we are confident in her ability to lead Accessia Health into a future of innovation and growth.”

Green has been leading Accessia Health in an interim capacity since June 2023. She has been with the organization for over a decade and brings 20 years of expertise in the public health and nonprofit sectors to her new position. Throughout her tenure with the organization, she has served in various capacities, most recently as SVP of programs and policy leading strategic development and health equity initiatives and streamlining operational processes. Currently, Green is leading an initiative to refocus and strengthen the nonprofit's impact model, disease funds, and programs. This work will more holistically address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Green earned her B.S. from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond V.A. and her MS. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, with a focus on community health and health promotion. She has also recently been named a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Accessia Health into its next chapter of excellence,” said Green.“There are innovative and transformational initiatives underway to strengthen our infrastructure and advance our mission of improving access to affordable healthcare. While progress has been made, there is still work to be done. I am eager to continue collaborating with our team to expand our reach and positively impact the lives of individuals nationwide.”

About Accessia Health:

Accessia Health is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) patient assistance organization that supports individuals living with rare or chronic health conditions. Through 80+ disease programs, we offer comprehensive services including case management, financial assistance, education, and more. Accessia Health provides a holistic, inclusive, and outcomes-focused approach to patient assistance that addresses unmet needs and improves access throughout the continuum of care. Learn more at .

