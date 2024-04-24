Cultivate Brands Acquires Premier Executive And Leadership Coaching Firm Petra Coach

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisitions –Cultivate Brands, the award-winning business and financial back-office advising powerhouse comprised of Cultivate Advisors and Breakwater Accounting , announced the acquisition of Petra Coach , the premier executive and leadership team coaching firm. With a proven track record of helping small and medium-sized businesses grow, scale, and become exit-ready, the Petra Team of business coaches will bring additional resources and solutions to better serve Cultivate Brands' community of entrepreneurs.





Petra Coach, founded by entrepreneur and author Andy Bailey in 2011, helps leaders and their teams build vital habits and strategies for success. When partnering with Petra, members get a personal Coach with hands-on entrepreneurial experience who dives deep into the company's finances, structure, and culture to create a three to five-year roadmap for success. Members also get an Accountability Coach to stay on track. With exclusive access to the Petra Platform and its interactive dashboards, scorecards, and performance management tools, members can monitor progress in real time. Members also benefit from monthly webinars, workshops, forums with industry experts, and support from a vast network of members. On average, businesses working with Petra Coach see a 33% increase in revenue and a 19% increase in profit.

“We're excited to be partnering with Petra Coach and can't wait to bring our combined talent, expertise, and value to our clients,” said Casey Clark , Co-Founder and CEO of Cultivate Brands.“With the stressors of the current economy, the need for a portfolio of our services has never been more important. With Cultivate's one-on-one coaching and Petra's team approach, we're well positioned to support enterprises across all levels, from owners and the executive team to middle management and frontline personnel.”

“When Casey and I started to explore bringing Petra and Cultivate together, we quickly learned how in sync and complementary our two companies are and how we would be stronger together,” said Andy Bailey, Founder and CEO of Petra Coach.“By joining forces, we can now offer the organizations we work with an even deeper level of support and sector knowledge acquired helping thousands of businesses grow and scale.”

Named five times to the Inc. 5000, the annual rankings of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and Inc.'s Best Workplaces list, Petra Coach will operate as an independent subsidiary of Cultivate Brands. Bailey will remain at Petra, managing his roster of clients while supporting the next chapter of Petra's growth as a strategic advisor. Mandy Burage will continue to serve as President of the organization.

“We're excited to team up with Cultivate to bring these two incredibly strong, successful businesses together and maximize our impact on our members' entrepreneurial journeys,” said Burage.

About Cultivate Brands

Cultivate Brands is the business and financial back office advising powerhouse that brings together the best-in-class services of Cultivate Advisors' one-on-one tailored business coaching with Petra Coach's executive and leadership development services and Breakwater Accounting's bookkeeping, payroll, and financial expertise. Featured for the fifth year in a row on the 2023 Inc. 5000, Cultivate Brands has helped thousands of businesses and nonprofits scale, grow, and become exit-ready.

Contacts

Siobhan Lally



Cultivate Brands



...

773.627.4578

The post Cultivate Brands Acquires Premier Executive and Leadership Coaching Firm Petra Coach appeared first on Caribbean News Global .