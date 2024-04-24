On The Road Lending Announces Expansion Into North Carolina

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Texas-based organization expanding, building growth initiative

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ImpactInvesting –On the Road Lending, a nonprofit organization that launched in Dallas in 2013 to provide life-changing car loans, is expanding into North Carolina. They are partnering with Cape Fear Collective and Kingdom Cars to make their move as seamless as possible, working with established local businesses. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the organization, as it continues its mission to empower individuals and families with limited financial resources to secure reliable transportation, fostering economic independence and stability.





“We are thrilled to bring our auto lending program to North Carolina,” said Michelle Corson, On the Road Lending's founder and CEO.“Everyone deserves access to reliable transportation – with this expansion we are making a difference in the lives of more people with the 'keys' to a better future.”

A typical On the Road Lending client will gain a financial benefit of more than $20,000 over the lifetime of the loan by avoiding $3,000 in fees, $7,000 in interest savings, $2,000 in repairs, and $3,500 in fuel savings-and gaining an asset with $5,000 in value at payoff.

On the Road Lending has already impacted one North Carolinian, Arnett G. He struggled to expand his business beyond local events without a car. After receiving a vehicle loan, Arnett expanded his catering business, securing larger contracts and reaching new clientele city-wide. The vehicle opened doors for his business, brought an improved credit score and financial stability. Arnett purchased his vehicle through On the Road Lending and the Mission Driven Motors Program, which promotes accessible transportation in the Cape Fear region.

“Having a reliable car is important because I can go wherever I want, and not have to rent a car due to unreliable transportation,” said Arnett G.“This opportunity has given me options and the freedom to think about what I want to do next.”

Unlike traditional credit-based systems, On the Road Lending evaluates applicants based on their commitment, and future potential, providing a pathway to vehicle ownership for those who may face barriers in conventional financing. In 10 years, On the Road Lending has empowered more than 1,500 families with affordable loans.

ON THE ROAD LENDING is a human empowerment initiative that provides vehicle selection assistance and long-term financial mentoring. OTR FUND I, LLC is an impact investment fund that provides affordable loans to clients of On the Road Lending. Investors include individuals, corporations, foundations and institutions that may earn an annual preferred return. OTR Fund I, LLC is a Community Development Financial Institution certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Together, On the Road Lending and OTR Fund I, LLC provide financial advocacy and affordable loans to help individuals improve their credit, avoid predatory lenders and purchase fuel-efficient, reliable cars. Learn more at ontheroadlending . Read about our successful clients at ontheroadlending/clients .

Contacts

Paula Paggi



Dala Communications



...

(214) 302-9699

The post On the Road Lending Announces Expansion into North Carolina appeared first on Caribbean News Global .