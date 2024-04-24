OAS To Host Annual Conference With CAF – Inter-American Dialogue

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS) will host the 27th edition of the Conference organized annually by the OAS, CAF and the Inter-American Dialogue, according to an announcement made by the leaders of the three institutions.

The event will focus this year on security in the Americas, will be held on September 5th at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC. In addition, a preparatory event will be held during the OAS General Assembly, which takes place from June 26 to 28 in Asunción, Paraguay.

During the announcement of the conference, the secretary general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, said:

“The topics that the conference has been addressing in its various editions are directly linked to the four pillars of our organization: promotion and strengthening of democracy, access to human rights and equity, multidimensional security and comprehensive development. For us, this conference is essential to develop a joint agenda with the different cooperation bodies.”

The executive president of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados remarked:

“The spirit of using multilateralism and international organizations to face the challenges that the region has is one of the most important purposes of the conference. These joint efforts will help us to maintain a good level of dialogue to overcome the 2030 Agenda in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Rebecca Bill-Chavez, president and CEO of the Inter-American Dialogue, noted that“The need to address crime and violence in Latin America and the Caribbean is urgent and undeniable. Reducing citizen insecurity will significantly increase economic development, help address one of the root causes of the hemisphere-wide migration crisis and strengthen democratic governance – if the policies are consistent with the rule of law and human rights.”

Organized since 1997 by CAF (the development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean), the Inter-American Dialogue, and the Organization of American States, the CAF Annual Conference stands as a key hemispheric forum for discussing and analyzing major political, economic, and social trends in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The post OAS to host annual conference with CAF – Inter-American Dialogue appeared first on Caribbean News Global .