Pakistan To Double Export Volume In Five Years: PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said yesterday, his government is committed to double the export volume during its term, over the next five years.

Addressing leading businessmen of the country, in a ceremony held in the southern port city of Karachi, Sharif said, the business community's role will be very crucial to achieving the target, and the government will fully cooperate with them for the economic progress of the country.

The government, in consultation with the business community, will form a comprehensive policy framework, to ensure export-led growth and resolve the foreign exchange reserves issues, in Pakistan.

He invited the business community to sit with the government, to resolve their issues and challenges, calling it the only way to move forward, to bring development and prosperity to the country.

Apart from focusing on exports, the government is fully committed to creating jobs, by modernising the agriculture sector, enhancing the mines and minerals sector, and promoting the information technology sector, he added.– NNN-APP

