Israeli Bombing On Gaza, Nuseirat Kills 3, Injures Others

Gaza, April 24 (Petra) -- Three Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday evening, when Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a house in Al-Nasr neighborhood in Gaza City.A number of Palestinians were also injured when the occupation bombed another house in Al-Dawa Street in Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

