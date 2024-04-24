Arab Parliament Welcomes Jamaica's Decision To Recognize State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 24 (Petra) - The Arab Parliament welcomed the decision of the government of Jamaica to recognize the State of Palestine.In a statement on Wednesday, the parliament emphasized that this decision comes at a time when the Palestinian cause is going through a serious stage, as the Palestinian people are subjected to a genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, in addition to ethnic cleansing and forced displacement against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, and crimes against humanity.The Arab Parliament affirmed that this decision constitutes a first step in the right direction towards the recognition of the State of Palestine by many countries in the world in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.The Arab Parliament renewed its call on countries that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state to take this step as soon as possible, calling on the international community and all countries to correct past mistakes and stand with the Palestinian right, the Palestinian people, and their just cause.