Army Chief Visits Central Region Military Command

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, visited the Central Military Region Command on Wednesday.Huneiti was briefed on the region's progress of operational, training, and logistical matters, as well as the duties and tasks carried out by the formations and units.The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff lauded the region's personnel efforts in their various areas of responsibility, commending their high readiness to carry out their tasks and duties with efficiency and competence.