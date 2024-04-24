OIC Urges World Countries To Recognize State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reiterated its call on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so in support of international efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region based on the vision of the two-state solution and the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.According to the OIC's website, the organization welcomed the decision of the government of Jamaica to recognize the State of Palestine, as an important step that is consistent with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions and contributes to enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights, including their right to return, and the establishment of the independent State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem (Al-Quds Al-Sharif) as its capital.