Asaka Motors Plant In Syrdarya To Start Manufacturing Hyundai Cars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Asaka Motors aims to begin the production of Hyundai vehicles atits plant in the Syrdarya region, according to the regionaladministration's press service, Azernews reports,citing Kun News Agency.

The company has signed an agreement with the South Koreanautomotive giant to establish the production of vehicles under itsbrand in Uzbekistan. Considering the necessity to assess the demandfor the new marque, the process will be organized in twophases.

The first phase will involve the large block assembly of Elantraand Sonata sedans, Palisade, Santa Fe, and Tucson crossovers, aswell as the Staria minivan. The launch of this process is plannedfor May this year.

By the end of the year, Asaka Motors intends to finish settingup processes for welding, painting, and advanced assembly. Thecompany aims to localize the production of components for Hyundaivehicles.

Parts production will be managed by a special cluster, which isanticipated to be created near the plant. This will allow areduction in the time for component delivery and related costs.

In May 2023, Shavkat Mirziyoyev launched three projects forvehicle production in collaboration with China. One of these wasthe assembly workshop for the brand Exeed by Asaka Motors.