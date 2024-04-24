Arab League Slams Continued Genocide Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 24 (KUNA) -- The Arab League Council strongly denounced the genocidal acts, including starvation, being committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

Concluding its extraordinary permanent delegate-level meeting in Cairo on Wednesday, the Council warned in a final communique against the Israeli occupation plan for a military onslaught on Rafah city, southwest Gaza Strip, which could send the situation out of control and lead to more serious consequences.

The conferees condemned the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including the incursions into the holy Aqsa Mosque, and the Jewish settlers' arson attacks on, and vandalization of, Palestinian homes and farms.

They reiterated the call for the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to force the Israeli occupation entity into halting the aggression on Gaza and ensuring unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

They blasted the United States for vetoing a UNSC bill to grant Palestine full UN membership in stark contrast to the UN responsibility towards the Palestine question and to the US stated stance on support to the two-state solution, according to the communique.

The conferees urged the US and the EU member states to cease providing the Israeli occupation forces with weapons and ammunitions which are being used to kill scores of Palestinian civilians, mainly children and women.

They called on the US to reconsider its bias to the Israeli occupation entity which undermined the chances of peace making on the basis of the two-state solution.

They also called on the states that have yet to recognize the State of Palestine to do so without delay in order to revive the prospects of peace and security in the Middle East.

The Council urged the international mechanisms of justice to launch an impartial probe into the genocidal acts, including the mass graves recently discovered in several parts of Gaza, and bring the culprits to justice.

The Council renewed support to the UNRWA in the face of Israeli designs to liquidate its operations, and urged aid donors to resume funding the UN aid agency. (pickup previous)

mfm









MENAFN24042024000071011013ID1108135604