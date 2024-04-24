(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – In Season 5, Episode 3 of GTI Insights , GTI program manager Marshall Reid and Intern Uma Baron interview Dr Jess Marinaccio, an assistant professor of Asian Pacific Studies at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

In an engaging conversation, Dr Marinaccio shares her thoughts on the complex relationship between Taiwan and Tuvalu, the implications of the recent Tuvaluan elections, and the growing presence of China in the Pacific Island.

The post A conversation with Jess Marinaccio on Tuvalu, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands appeared first on Caribbean News Global .