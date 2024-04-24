Public Asked To Submit Feedback On Human Rights Commission Bill

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORTOLA, Virgin Islands – The government of the Virgin Islands is seeking the public's feedback on the Human Rights Commission Bill, 2024.

The Bill seeks to establish the Virgin Islands Human Rights Commission and outline its powers and functions. It also proposes that the Commission consists of five human rights commissioners with equal gender representation and would require at least one commissioner to be a Sister Island Resident.

The proposed rights of the Commission includes receiving and investigating complaints of any act or practice that may be inconsistent with or contrary to any human right. They will also be responsible for the promotion of better public awareness, understanding, acceptance, appreciation and discussion with respect to human rights and related international instruments or activities.

Additionally, it is proposed that the Commission makes public statements in relation to any matter affecting human rights, including statements promoting an understanding of, and compliance with, the Act and Chapter 2 of the Constitution.

Deputy Governor, David D. Archer, Jr. said:

“Your opinion and feedback matters and is essential to the legislative process. As such, it is important for members of the public to read through the contents of the Bill and provide their valued perspectives so that we may collectively shape the future of the Virgin Islands.”

“Every piece of feedback received is read and taken into consideration as we progress the Bill to its final stages,” The deputy governor said, adding,“We acknowledge the members of the Public as the primary stakeholders of this Bill,” permanent secretary in the office of the deputy governor Sharleen Dabreo-Lettsome said,“Human rights is a keystone concept for Good Governance. This Bill will allow the Virgin Islands to be in line with international standards and expectations as a modern, democratic society.”

The public can access the Bill and provide feedback.

The post Public asked to submit feedback on Human Rights Commission Bill appeared first on Caribbean News Global .