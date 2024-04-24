Brazilian Tourist Wave Hits The U.S. In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, Brazil confirmed its status as a leading global tourism contributor, sending an impressive 456,235 tourists to the United States.



This positioned Brazil as the second-largest source of overseas visitors to the U.S., trailing only the United Kingdom, which sent 820,214 tourists.



Countries like India, Japan, and South Korea also made significant contributions, according to data from the country's National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) .



This increase is part of a broader resurgence in global travel, as international tourism is on track to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.



The recovery is underpinned by a release of pent-up demand, enhanced air connectivity, and particularly strong recoveries in certain regions.



For example, the Middle East surpassed its pre-pandemic tourism numbers by 22%, while Europe and Africa also showed strong performance.







In 2023, international tourism receipts almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, underscoring the sector's vital role in the global economy.



For Brazil, this not only strengthens cultural ties with the United States but also enhances its economic position, reflecting its wider trade relationships.



Brazil's burgeoning role in international tourism mirrors its economic interactions with the U.S., where it stands as a vital trade partner.



The mutual benefits of this relationship are vast, indicating the deep economic ties that extend beyond mere tourism.



As 2024 unfolds, Brazil's role in the global tourism market is expected to grow, likely enhancing economic benefits.



This growth may also strengthen bilateral ties with the United States.

