Colombian Senate Passes Petro’S Key Pension Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian Senate recently approved President Gustavo Petro's key pension reform, now pending in the Chamber of Representatives .



Introduced over a year ago, this legislation stands poised to enact significant changes, representing a major victory for Petro's administration.



Labor Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez commended the reform for expanding pension access, increasing fairness, and enhancing social inclusion.



She highlighted its support for Colombians of all income levels, especially those without savings or current pension eligibility.



The government plans a prompt implementation post-approval but expects a year to make necessary adjustments for a smooth rollout.







President Petro stated that effective July 1, 2025, the reform would grant a monthly pension bonus of COP$223,000 ($56) to approximately 2.5 million people.



The reform also features a transition regime, allowing those who meet specific contribution criteria by mid-2025 to remain under existing legislation.



Senator Martha Peralta Epieyú and Representative David Racero are optimistic that the reform will lift millions from poverty.



They see it as expanding pension coverage and a triumph for Colombian families across generations.



Colombia's poorly ranked pension system, with only 27% of the older people receiving pensions and 20% in poverty, desperately requires reform.

Background

However, the reform has triggered widespread public protest across Colombia, with tens of thousands demonstrating in major cities like Bogotá, Medellín, and Cali.



They express deep concerns about these social and economic reforms, seen by many as risks to an already weak economy.



Petro promotes less private sector involvement and more government control, along with better benefits for workers.



However, this approach has met with widespread skepticism. Critics argue that such changes might shake Colombia's economic foundations, fearing inefficiency and a rise in corruption.

