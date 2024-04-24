(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday evening, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa addressed international journalists, recognizing Portugal's difficult history.



Over four centuries, European traders, including those from Portugal, participated in the transatlantic slave trade.



They forcibly removed at least 12.5 million Africans from their homeland.



These individuals were transported under brutal conditions, sold into slavery across the Americas-predominantly in Brazil and the Caribbean.



The survivors toiled on plantations, generating wealth they would never enjoy.



Portugal's role was significant, responsible for nearly 6 million of these souls, more than any other European country.



The president's speech marked a pivotal moment in addressing these injustices.



Rebelo de Sousa's words were clear: Portugal must fully accept responsibility for these atrocities, including the colonial massacres.



"We must bear the costs," he emphasized , challenging the nation to consider whether justice had been served and if stolen goods were ever returned.



His call to action reflects a growing global movement towards reparations and other forms of amends for the horrors of slavery.



Activists have long argued that reparations are essential not only as a matter of justice but also to address ongoing inequalities rooted in this grim past.



The president previously hinted at the need for an apology for Portugal's involvement in these crimes.

Portugal Confronts Its Colonial Past

However, he now stresses that mere apologies are insufficient-recognition and responsibility are key.



Rebelo de Sousa's commitment to confronting these historical wounds suggests a new chapter for Portugal .



As nations worldwide grapple with similar legacies, Portugal's journey offers a beacon of hope for truth and reconciliation.



This acknowledgment, though long overdue, sets a foundation for healing and a more equitable future.



The new center-right government in Portugal, led by Prime Minister Luís Montenegro from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), has not yet publicly reacted specifically to this comments.

